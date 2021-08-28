Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Govt may need to tighten alert level 4 restrictions if Delta numbers don't plateau soon - Shaun Hendy

An additional 82 community cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand on August 28th. Video / NZ Herald

University of Auckland Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy says the Government may need to look at tightening alert level 4 restrictions if the Delta outbreak does not plateau soon.

There were 82 new Covid community cases announced today, and one in MIQ, bringing the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 429. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 415, with 14 in Wellington.

Hendy said today's case numbers were "discouraging".

"Obviously we would like to see these numbers start to come down."

However, there was some good news.

"It does seem like the growth in cases is coming from known clusters - that is a positive.

"While it is still in known clusters, you can't say it's out of control."

He said an uncontrolled outbreak would see cases double every one or two days, which was not the case with this outbreak.

Hendy said tightening restrictions could even include thinking about "selectively closing supermarkets" and other essential businesses.

"If it doesn't plateau over the next few days then we may need to be thinking about tightening alert level 4 restrictions. The real worry is if we continue to see spread through businesses that are operating."

Hendy suggested rapid testing should be available in New Zealand as it is overseas.

Meanwhile Covid-19 modeller Rodney Jones, who has advised the Government on the pandemic, said that if cases were peaking above 80 a day then it was likely the country would have a "terrible week" for cases next week.

"We had a terrible week last week - this looks like next week will not be any better."

Jones said it was clear the country was "on a different path" and that case growth was exponential.

"When we were at 30 [cases a day] we were on a different path - this is just a continuation of that path."



Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield optimistically said this week that case growth was not exponential. Jones said the latest numbers proved him wrong.

"It is not right to say it is not exponential, anything with an R value above one is an exponential rise in cases," Jones said.

Jones could not answer when the daily case numbers would start plateauing.

"It's the wrong question. You can't ask that question with Delta - Delta behaves differently. It works differently to the wild form. It has shorter waves. You have a day or two where you think you are getting on top of it. Then you get hit by a bad day," he said.

"The curve is bending but not fast enough."

Jones said the Government should not make the mistake other countries had made by focusing on whether transmission was only occurring within households.

"The point is Delta is ferocious and it represents another challenge. We are going to have to come up with something more."

He said the Government could look at things like diverting all vaccines to South Auckland to ensure that at least everyone there had one dose.