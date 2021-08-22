Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 21 new community cases, total hits 72 – Ashley Bloomfield, Chris Hipkins

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72. One million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated.

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72. One million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated.

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins wouldn't reveal when Kiwis could expect to come out of alert level 4, though suggested different restrictions could be applied to different regions. Cabinet is due to meet tomorrow to decide on alert levels.

"We will give people plenty of notice," Hipkins said.

"There's still more information to gather."

The Government has also decided to make Covid QR code scanning or record keeping at businesses mandatory.

One new Wellington case, rest in Auckland

One new case is in Wellington, the other cases are all in Auckland, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Five people are in hospital due to Covid-19 but none are in ICU.

Sixty-one of the cases in the outbreak are confirmed as part of the same cluster, with the other 11 under investigation but with likely links.

Bloomfield said some of the 11 cases not formally linked to the cluster were University of Auckland students.

ESR is running whole-genome sequencing, and those matched to the cluster are all "largely identical", he said.

Bloomfield said "just a few, less than 10" people with Covid had opted to go into MIQ instead of self-isolating at home.

On the source of the outbreak, Bloomfield said the most likely source was the person back from New South Wale who stayed in the Crowne Plaza. It wasn't know how the virus spread from that person into the community.

There are 3 cases in MIQ to report, Bloomfield said.

Cases linked to Auckland church service

Bloomfield said several of the new cases are linked to a service at the Samoan Assembly of God church in Māngere last Sunday. This was emerging as a cluster within the outbreak, he said.

People who attended are being asked to call Healthline for advice on testing.

Bloomfield said the service was one of a number of large gatherings including schools. It was a priority for contact tracers.

Pacific community members were very good at helping drive up test numbers, he said, and there were a number of cases including the three cases in Wellington who had been at the church service.

New locations of interest

The Samoan Assembly of God Church in Māngere is now a location of interest.

Anyone there between 9am and 3pm on Sunday August 15 is asked to isolate at home for 14 days and seek Covid tests on day 5 and day 12.

Both Wellington and Auckland airport domestic terminals are now locations of interest.

University of Auckland's Engineering Building City Campus is also a location of interest.

Contacts have increased significantly. As of 9am, more than 8000 people have been formally identified, and this would increase. Most are considered close contacts.

4124 have been followed up and are isolating, with a third already returning a test.

Officials will also be working on how to ensure those people all get tested.

Scanning, record-keeping mandatory at businesses

Hipkins said the Government has now decided that record-keeping like scanning with the Covid tracer app or manually signing in will be mandatory for most events or businesses at all alert levels

This will enable fast contact tracing.

"Speed means a lot," Hipkins said.

It will be mandatory to make a record of where you have been, he said, including cafes, restaurants, bars, concerns, aged care, libraries, night clubs and many more.

Places where people are already required to sign in, like gyms and some workplaces, won't need to change what they do.

"The obligation will be on the person responsible for the place or the gathering."

Hipkins said mandatory QR code scanning, was going to be announced last Wednesday but that was taken over by the lockdown.

The Government considered privacy and other considerations, Hipkins said. He clarified the mandatory part was to keep a record, and one way to do that was to use the App

"We want to give businesses a bit of time to adjust...we do acknowledge it is an extra imposition on business, but a lot less than higher alert levels."

He said hospitality and businesses were largely supportive.

Penalties for non-compliance were being reviewed, Hipkins said, but any move would need legislative change.

1 million Kiwis have Covid jab

Hipkins started with "good news", saying yesterday a new record for a weekend day of vaccination was set, and more than 1 million people had now had a jab.

Yesterday 52,106 doses of the Covid jab were delivered. 102,000 new bookings for a jab were made.

Seventy-three per cent of people aged over 40 had either had at least one dose or were booked to get one.

"You do still need to have a booking to go through a drive-through vaccination centre...go on bookmyvaccine.nz to see the availability," he said.

Hipkins said more doses of the Pfizer vaccine had arrived yesterday, allowing vaccinations to scale-up with no worries about supply.

On vaccination, Bloomfield said the minimum wait time after vaccination has been reduced to 15 minutes, from 20 minutes, based on health advice. Bloomfield was one of the first to benefit from that change this morning.

Bloomfield said some people were getting vaccinated while waiting or on the way back from a test or when they were meant to be in isolation as a contact. This was obviously important to avoid.

Hipkins said there were weekly deliveries of vaccines, with about 750,000 in the freezer or distribution. That means there's no risk of running out before the next shipment.

"We have got a bit of a buffer."

Testing times

Yesterday more than 38,000 tests were processed.

That gave increasing confidence about where the boundaries of the outbreak were, Bloomfield said.

A new testing centre was running at the Pukekohe Showgrounds.

There was unprecedented demand for tests, so there may be delays, Bloomfield said.

On wastewater testing, ESR is covering 41 sites, with 13 in Auckland and more added.

Detections were confirmed in Auckland and Wellington - at Moa Pt - today.

The latest results from Warkworth are expected in the coming days.

Bloomfield said there were "excellent" PPE stocks, available to all health providers including primary care, and for N-95 masks.

In country stocks included 18m N-95 masks, 18m isolation gowns and 280m gloves, he said.

830 new cases in NSW

Across the Tasman, meanwhile, NSW has today recorded 830 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, news.com reports.

There were also three new deaths – a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s, Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced today.

It brings the death toll in this current outbreak to 71.

There are 550 patients in NSW hospitals with Covid-19 and almost 100 are in intensive care.

Hipkins said people should look to Australia to show how people flouting the rules would drive ongoing transmission, and result in extended lockdowns.

"The last thing we want to see is post-lockdown transmission."

Childcare for essential workers

Hipkins said childcare arrangements for essential workers who needed them would be put back in place under this level 4 lockdown.

"Each carer involved in the scheme will be limited to providing care for only one family...there is limited capacity."

The Government has also agreed to put in an emergency payment team for relief teachers and support staff who aren't eligible for the wage subsidy'

On schooling, Hipkins said the Government was buying more devices and materials to send out to kids who need them.

Online resources for students, teachers and parents was available, Hipkins said.

Exercising at level 4

Hipkins said people could drive somewhere to exercise if they needed to.

"But it should be to the nearest place that you can go."

Hipkins acknowledged that when exercising sometimes wearing a mask wasn't an option, like going for a run. Such people should make sure not to get near others.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

Yesterday there were 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community - bringing the total number of people infected in the latest outbreak and confirmed by officials to 51.

And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not think the outbreak had hit its peak.

Because Auckland is at the centre of the outbreak with 45 cases (the rest are in Wellington), it was "very likely" restrictions would remain beyond Tuesday, Ardern said.

Cabinet is meeting tomorrow to make a decision on the country's alert level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Ardern said she expected cases to rise into early next week before they start to drop.

The number of locations of interest has risen to 165, with 197 visits. They now include three central North island towns - Bulls, Waiouru and Tokoroa - likely visited by people travelling from Auckland to Wellington by car before the lockdown on Monday.

On Friday, New Zealand's alert level 4 lockdown was extended nationwide until 11.59pm Tuesday after confirmation the Covid-19 outbreak had spread to Wellington.

Ardern said extending the lockdown gave officials more time to assess the situation and be in a better position to make decisions going forward.

No part of the country could come out of alert level 4 early, Ardern said.

"It's just not safe."

"We've got to be vigilant ... we are not in a position to let anyone in the country to leave level 4," she said.

It was revealed on Friday there were three cases of Covid-19 in Wellington who recently travelled to Auckland and visited a location of interest there.

Two cases are in the suburb of Miramar, in the same household, and one in Johnsonville.

Two of the cases were in a household and travelled back by car. The third person flew back but flight details were yet to be released.

Bloomfield said the Wellington cases were across two households, and locations of interest included four cafes and restaurants, one pharmacy, and one medical centre.

There were also four petrol stations relating to the pair who drove from Auckland to Welington.

Why Michael Baker is optimistic: 'I am sure we will beat this'

Professor Michael Baker says the Delta outbreak should peak this coming week and despite a large number of exposure events, "I am sure we will beat this".

Baker spoke to Francesca Rudkin on Newstalk ZB this morning and said there were a huge number of exposure events, and some could end up being "superspreaders", with large numbers of people infected.

"Given the huge number of exposure settings and that some of these were quite high-risk indoor environments, we are obviously expecting quite a few more cases," Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said.

"The good news is that these infected cases were only in the community for a short period of time, because we do know when the virus first arrived in New Zealand ... that really is good news because it limits how many times the virus will go through its reproduction cycle, and we know that each case on average may infect five or six others, but it only had seven to 10 days in the community to go through those cycles. So it won't be a huge outbreak, fortunately."

‌

The Delta variant was much more infectious but had a shorter incubation period, Baker said - around two, three or four days. That meant new cases should come through more quickly.

"We should see it peak very soon, actually - just this week."

While it could be unsettling to see more and more cases confirmed each day, Baker said New Zealanders should take heart in the fact Delta community outbreaks had been contained, including South Australia and Queensland.

The New Zealand Government had done the critical thing and imposed a strict lockdown soon after the first case was detected, he said.

"I am sure we will beat this."

An important factor in how quickly the outbreak could be contained would be how many people were infected after people with the virus attended indoor events like church services.

"I know when I looked at that growing list of places of interest ... my heart sank, because it included just about every high-risk indoor event you can think of. But, again, it just comes down to whether there was an infectious person at one of those events or not."