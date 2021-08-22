Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest top more than 200 different locations

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72. One million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated.

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72. One million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated.

Kmart St Lukes, Countdown Grey Lynn, Farro Grey Lynn, Starbucks Westfield Albany and New World Papatoetoe are among a host of new locations of interest recently released by the Ministry of Health.

The number of locations of interest has topped over 208 locations with 275 visits.

Wellington and Auckland airport domestic terminals, a church in Freemans Bay and the University of Auckland's Engineering Building City Campus are among new locations added to the ever-growing list.

This comes after the Ministry of Health announced the current cluster had grown to more than 70 cases, with another cases reported in Wellington.

Today, there were 21 new cases of Covid-19 recorded, 20 of those were in Auckland and just one case recorded in Wellington.

The most recently visited location of interest is Seaworld Fisheries in Ōtara and a Countdown in Māngere East which was visited on Friday morning.

The locations of interest now spread across various areas in Auckland, Wellington, Coromandel.

Wellington now have 10 locations of interest which date back to Sunday, August 15.

Wellington locations include St Pierre's Sushi Johnsonville, 1841 Bar and Restaurant Johnsonville, Pak'nSave Kilbirnie and Countdown in Newtown and Johnsonville.

Three Auckland high schools including Pukekohe High School, De La Salle High School and McAuley High School have been identified as locations of interest.

Two Auckland universities have also been identified as locations of interest, including the at University of Auckland's Whitaker Hall and AUT's City Campus.

As of 9am, 8667 individual contacts have been identified - the majority being close contacts, the ministry said. The number will increase throughout the day, as records are fully processed.

"Of these contacts, 4124 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and a third have had a test.

"Work is under way to contact the remaining 4500 contacts. Most of these contacts were identified yesterday as a result of case investigations into settings with high numbers of people involved (eg, schools)," health officials say.

Officials will also be working on how to ensure those people all get tested.

Chris Hipkins announced today, the Government has now decided that record-keeping like scanning with the Covid tracer app or manually signing in will be mandatory for most events or businesses at all alert levels.

It will be mandatory to make a record of where you have been, he said, including cafes, restaurants, bars, concerns, aged care, libraries, night clubs and many more.

Places where people are already required to sign in, like gyms and some workplaces, won't need to change what they do.