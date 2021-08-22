Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Multiple Countdowns close as locations of interest

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72. One million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated.

Three Auckland Countdown stores are closed and two more will shut their doors becuse of Covid exposure by the end of today.

A spokesperson confirmed about 400 Auckland and Wellington staffers are having to self isolate because of Covid-19 exposure at 13 stores.

This comes after the number of community cases in Aotearoa reached 72 today.

In a statement, the spokesperson said they were expecting the number of staff affected to continue to increase after a further five stores in Auckland were noted as locations of interest.

Stores identified today are:

• Countdown Manukau: Visited on Thursday August 19 between 4.53pm and 5.30pm.

• Countdown Māngere East: Visited on Friday August 20 between 10.50am and 10.55am.

• Countdown Greenlane: Visited on Tuesday August 17 between 8.27pm and 8.50pm.

• Countdown Grey Lynn: Visited on Tuesday August 17 between 6.52pm and 7.15pm as well as Wednesday August 18 between 4.45pm and 5.30pm.

• Countdown Victoria Street West: Visited on Sunday August 15 between 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

"These stores will be closed while we undertake deep cleaning," the spokesperson said.

"Any of our stores which are locations of interest will close for deep cleaning, and re-open as soon as possible. We are trying to keep customers and our website updated in real time as much as we can, but things are moving very fast."

They said any team members who were working during the time of the visits had been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested three times as per the guidance received from Auckland Public Health.

Previously identified stores are:

• Countdown Lincoln Road: Visited on Wednesday August 11 between 2.56pm and 3.30pm.

• Countdown Glenfield: Visited on Saturday August 14 between 5pm and 5.15pm and Sunday, August 15 between 10.30am and 11.15am.

• Countdown Lynfield: Visited on Wednesday August 4 between 2.45pm and 3.05pm and Sunday August 15 between 8pm and 8.15pm.

• Countdown Takapuna: Visited on Sunday August 15 between 3.20pm and 3.30pm.

• Countdown Birkenhead: Visited on Friday August 13 between 6pm and 6:30pm and visited twice on Monday August 16 between 7am and 7.15am and 12.30pm and 12.45pm.

• Countdown Botany Downs: Visited on Tuesday August 17 between 10.20am and 10.30am.

• Countdown Newtown: Visited on Friday August 20 between 8.05am and 9.45am.

• Countdown Johnsonville: Visited on Wednesday August 18 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

In addition the spokesperson said Countdown Hauraki Corner would be temporarily closed from 7pm today, Sunday August 22, to Thursday September 2 staff could help meet demand at other stores.



"Countdown Māngere Mall will also be temporarily closed from 6pm today, Sunday 22 August to Wednesday 1 September as we have a number of our team now at home isolating with their families after two local schools were listed as locations of interest."