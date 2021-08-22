Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland Airport drive-through vaccination centre reaches capacity, closes, then reopens

Staff at the drive-through vaccination centre at Auckland Airport direct traffic. Photo / Dean Purcell

The drive-through mass vaccination site at Auckland Airport has reopened this afternoon, after earlier reaching capacity and shutting for 30 minutes, with dozens of vehicles turned away.

Traffic management staff said at 3.30pm that 100 more vehicles would be allowed in, after closing about 3pm.

During that half hour, dozens of people were turned away - including those who said they had appointments.

Traffic management staff had told those in vehicles in the queue that the site had reached capacity and would close in order to meet its designated closing time of 4.30pm.

One woman, who claimed to have an appointment, told the Herald she had been turned back.

But the centre reopened about 3.30pm.

The site, at the Park and Ride near the airport, first opened earlier today with about 1000 people expected through on the first day.

It was meant to be by invitation only - to essential workers such as supermarket workers and bus drivers, as well as those who had booking disruptions after this week's level 4 announcement.

Staff at the drive-through site in Māngere speak to those waiting in their vehicle to get the jab. Photo / Dean Purcell

But after a fairly quiet start, demand ramped up this afternoon with queues leading down Verissimo Drive as lots of people showed up.

The Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre confirmed this evening that 1577 people received a jab at the Māngere site today, 500 of those before lunchtime.

The centre initially booked in those who were impacted at the Highbrook vaccination centre, but invitations were then sent out to those who had bookings at other sites which had not been able to reopen yet.

Matt Hannant, programme director for the NRHCC, was pleased with how the first day went but said there were some lessons to take into day two.

"Today was about making sure the process worked well and we saw early on how efficient this model can be so we opened up appointments to a slightly larger group."

The centre reopened to let a further 100 cars through before closing. Photo / Dean Purcell

He confirmed the half-hour closure to cars in the queue.

"We do appreciate that some people may then have been turned away and we apologise for this inconvenience, we are working as hard as we can to get this new system flowing smoothly and we have asked all of those people to come back tomorrow," Hannant said.

The vaccination centre will reopen at 8.30am tomorrow and will run for at least the next week.

Hannant was made aware of some walk-ins today and asked people to not come unless they had an appointment at the site.

Mixed messages

Daina and James both received their first jab at the drive-through site today without having an appointment.

They said they had heard through friends that demand was low and thought they would try their luck.

The site was supposed to operate on an appointment-only basis but this had clearly changed throughout the day.

Both Daina and James said the staff were "lovely" and the site was easy to navigate.

Nasir and Asma Ali are now both fully vaccinated after visiting the Māngere site today.

Nasir Ali received his second jab from the drive-through event after getting a text saying he could come to the Māngere site instead of waiting for his appointment at the Ranui centre.

He and his fully vaccinated wife Asma arrived at the South Auckland site just before 2pm and left at 4pm.

Nasir had nothing but good things to say about his experience.

"[It was] no problem, everything was easy, nicely organised," he said.

A staff member waves down the traffic at the Park and Ride site. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jane, whose daughter was a frontline worker, was able to get her daughter a jab without an appointment.

She said she had heard the Māngere site had opened today and the drive-through aspect appealed.

Jane said there was no issue with them not having an appointment after telling staff her daughter worked in a supermarket.

"As soon as we mentioned frontline worker, it was fine."

She described the process as "slick" and said staff were very kind.

The vaccination centre closed at 3pm to any more cars before the closing time of 4.30pm. But then it reopened. Photo / Dean Purcell

The NRHCC said further invitations would be sent in a phased approach over the coming days with the number of people getting their jab ramping up to 2000 people per day.

It is being billed as New Zealand's largest drive-through vaccination centre.

Meanwhile Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced at the 1pm update today that more than 1 million Kiwis have now been vaccinated.

"Following a record day for the programme on Friday of 56,843 doses administered and a record weekend day yesterday with more than 50,000 doses delivered, today we're celebrating another record: 1 million people in New Zealand fully vaccinated," Hipkins said.

"With 2.75 million doses administered so far and 1.5 million active bookings in the Book My Vaccine system, we remain on track to give everyone eligible in Aotearoa the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of the year."