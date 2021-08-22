Covid 19 coronavirus: Countdown imposes meat buying restrictions

Mairangi Bay supermarket this morning. Photo / Supplied.

Countdown have put in place limits on meat purchases after a now resolved technical issue impacted its North Island meat services.

In a statement, a spokesperson told the Herald there is already plenty of product flowing back into the supermarkets and customers should see stock levels back to normal.

In the meantime however, they have put in place a limit of six on all meat products.

This morning Grant Wilcox tried to take advantage of earlier opening hours for elderly people but when he arrived at Mairangi Bay Countdown he said there was barely any meat.

"If people were really trying to get stuff there wasn't a lot there."

He said it was a nice idea that the supermarket offered the service but they need to make sure stock is put out if they are going to offer it.

The spokesperson said right across the business, "staff were working incredibly hard to keep shelves stocked while also ensuring our team can work safely and our customers can shop safely.

"We hope Kiwis understand that the recent outbreak is an incredibly fast moving situation and we are trying our best to meet the huge levels of demand we are seeing."

This comes after multiple countdowns close their doors due to Covid-19 exposure and about 400 staff self-isolate.