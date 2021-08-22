Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: People who used walkway near Auckland MIQ facility sought by contact tracers

Three people who used a public walkway near the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility in Auckland's CBD recently are being sought. Photo / Simon Rogers, RNZ

By RNZ

Three people who used a public walkway near the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility in Auckland's CBD recently are being sought.

It is thought they were in the area on August 12 at the time the person who is the potential source of the Covid-19 Delta variant outbreak was moved into isolation, as authorities try to learn how the virus got into the community.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said contact tracers are working with the police to try to find the people.

"My understanding is ... that showed three people who had used that public walkway who possibly were there at the point in time when this person who we think is the source of the outbreak was being moved into the hotel," Bloomfield said.

"The team is working with the police to identify and follow up with each of these people just to see if they are part of the existing outbreak."

Transmission via MIQ staff to the community as a cause of the outbreak has been almost ruled out.

- RNZ