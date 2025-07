An arrest warrant is out for Michael Tautari, 27, who is known to frequent the Auckland and Waikato regions. Photo / NZ Police

Police are seeking a 27-year-old man who has a warrant outstanding for his arrest.

Michael Tautari is wanted for breaching release conditions, and police believe someone may know where he is.

“Tautari is known to frequent the wider Auckland and Waikato regions,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 250625/2113.”