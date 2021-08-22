Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Third AUT student tests positive

AUT is working with health authorities to identify close contacts of its third Covid case. Photo / Google Maps

The Auckland University of Technology says a third student has tested positive for Covid-19.

The three infected students have been moved into managed isolation, and the university is working with health authorities to identify close contacts, AUT said in a statement this afternoon.

Those identified will receive an email from Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) on what to do.

AUT also released information about the person's movements on Monday and Tuesday, including a library space and lectures at the university's north and city campuses.

AUT said in Twitter post that this is "not yet the complete picture".

Monday, August 16

10.42am–2pm AL2 (Library study space), North Campus

2.10pm – 2.55pm PSYC706, Health Psychology, AA234, North Campus

Tuesday, August 17

11.41am – 2pm WA4 (Tech Central), City Campus

2pm – 3.50pm PSYC781 Applied Issues in Social and Cultural Psychology, WG801/802, City Campus

AUT's third Covid infection follows two earlier cases announced on Saturday and Wednesday.

Classes and lectures attended by the first two cases have been released, dating from Wednesday, August 11 to Friday, 13 August. People present at these classes are considered close contacts, says AUT.

They will need to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days, even if they have a negative test result.

"Even if you are vaccinated, you must get tested and stay in self-isolation... because no vaccine is 100 per cent effective. You may still get infected, or pass the virus to others," according an AUT statement on its website.