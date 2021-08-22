Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Samoan church service in Auckland an 'emerging cluster', says Ashley Bloomfield

The Samoan Assembly of God church on Andrew Baxter Drive in Māngere is a location of interest. Photo / Google Maps

A service at a Samoan church in Auckland has been identified as an emerging cluster of New Zealand's current Covid-19 outbreak.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said several new cases are linked to a service at the Samoan Assembly of God in Māngere last Sunday.

The church address is 33 Andrew Baxter Drive and anyone there on August 15 between 9am and 4pm is asked to call Healthline for advice on testing.

A number of cases including three cases in Wellington had been at the church service, Bloomfield said at the Government's 1pm media briefing this afternoon.

"Pacific community leaders are very good at mobilising the community to get tested... by far the highest rate of testing is amongst our Pacific community," said Bloomfield.

The service was one of a number of large gatherings including schools caught up in the latest community outbreak, and was a priority for contact tracers, he added.

The Prepare Pacific Facebook page is also calling on people who were at the service to isolate for 14 days and get tested immediately.

Prepare Pacific was set up by the Counties Manukau, Auckland, Waitematā and Northland district health boards to get information out to Pacific communities in the battle against coronavirus.

"Coronavirus goes against everything we are as Pacific peoples," says the website.