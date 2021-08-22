Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 coronavirus: How did Delta get into NZ?

There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, bringing the total number of people infected in the outbreak to 72. One million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated.

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

Key questions about the origin of this outbreak remain unanswered - but we're edging closer to solving the mystery. Science reporter Jamie Morton reports.

The index case

Could this outbreak - now numbering 72 cases

