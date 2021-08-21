Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Delta raises 'big questions' about NZ's future approach - Chris Hipkins; seven schools now caught in outbreak

Hipkins said there was no option for the Government to have more Pfizer vaccine supply by providing an incentive payment. Photo / File

Hipkins said there was no option for the Government to have more Pfizer vaccine supply by providing an incentive payment. Photo / File

Elimination is still the game plan at the moment, but the Delta variant asks some "big questions about the long-term future of what our plans are", Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"We still want to try to drive Covid out as much as we can. That hasn't changed," Hipkins told Q+A this morning.

"The reality though is that a virus that can be infectious within 24 hours of someone getting it - that changes the game considerably."

He said a six-hour wait for testing was "a reality", given how high the demand is with so many locations of interest.

But there were undisclosed testing locations where people who needed to be tested immediately could do so.

"The scale of infectiousness and the speed of the virus has put our system under strain."

Cars queue at a Covid-19 testing centre in Ōtara, South Auckland on Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Pfizer incentive payment 'never an option'

Hipkins said there was no option for the Government to have more Pfizer vaccine supply by providing an incentive payment.

There has been speculation that paying an extra $40 million to $50m could have seen higher volumes of supply arrive in New Zealand earlier.

"That was never presented to us as an option," Hipkins said.

"The only way to increase volume would have been use other vaccines in addition to Pfizer."

Even then, the purchase agreements with the other three vaccines that the Government has didn't expect arrivals of those supplies until the second half of this year. They also couldn't arrive before Medsafe approval for their use.

ICU capacity

Hipkins conceded that more ICU-capable beds didn't mean more ICU capacity if there wasn't enough highly specialised ICU staff.

"You can't just magic up extra healthcare workers.

"We are bringing in healthcare workers across the border, but every country that's dealt with this has had to adjust their ICU settings, including lower ratios of staff where there are significant numbers of Covid patients."

Some nurses have been upskilled to take some pressure off ICU staffing levels, he said, but they were not ICU specialists.

"Hospitals have contingency plans to convert general wards into facilities to cope with Covid-19 if we get to that point."

A large outbreak would put the health system under pressure, Hipkins said. "No amount of planning will be able to completely alleviate that."

ICU doctor Craig Carr, who is the New Zealand regional chair of the Australia NZ Intensive Care Society, told the Herald earlier this week that ICU capacity - including ICU staff - hadn't increased in the last 18 months.

"We now have more equipment compared with 18 months ago, but we actually have very few extra staff, and in some instances, we've got fewer staff," he said, adding he was speaking in a personal capacity.

"Actual resourced bed capacity on a day-to-day basis, in terms of a bed with a nurse and a ventilator and all the monitors - that has not risen, to my knowledge, in the last 18 months."

Last year New Zealand ranked near the bottom of the OECD for per-capita ICU capacity, but since then the Ministry of Health says the number of available ICU-capable ventilators has more than doubled.

In May last year, as the country was coming out of its first lockdown, a Ministry of Health paper found there were 334 ventilators and 358 ICU beds.

There are currently 284 fully staffed ICU beds across public hospitals, and the ministry says there are 629 ICU-capable ventilators, with 133 in the national reserve if required.

But capacity isn't necessarily increased without additional ICU staff, Carr said.

The Ministry of Health does not hold data on ICU nursing staff, but noted a Nursing Council survey of nurses who said they worked in "intensive care/cardiac care" as either primary or secondary work.

There has been little movement in this number of nurses, with 2524 such nurses in the year to March 2020, and 2550 nurses this year.

DHBs last year were asked to have surge capacity for 550 ICU-capable beds, but Carr said that wasn't the same as business-as-usual ICU beds.

"You get to the point of what Italy had with lots of patients on ventilators, but they weren't being looked after by an ICU nurse or doctor.

"Clearly the patient's still got a chance at life, but it's not as good as if they had an ICU and doctor to engage in their day-to-day care."

That meant a level 4 lockdown was the right response for Delta cases in the community, Carr said.

'I'm sure we will beat this' - Prof Michael Baker

Professor Michael Baker says the Delta outbreak should peak this coming week and despite a large number of exposure events, "I am sure we will beat this".

Baker spoke to Francesca Rudkin on Newstalk ZB this morning and said there were a huge number of exposure events, some of which could end up being "superspreaders", with large numbers of people infected.

"Given the huge number of exposure settings and that some of these were quite high-risk indoor environments, we are obviously expecting quite a few more cases," Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said.

"The good news is that these infected cases were only in the community for a short period of time, because we do know when the virus first arrived in New Zealand ... that really is good news because it limits how many times the virus will go through its reproduction cycle, and we know that each case on average may infect five or six others, but it only had 7 to 10 days in the community to go through those cycles. So it won't be a huge outbreak, fortunately."

The Delta variant is much more infectious but had a shorter incubation period, Baker said - around two, three or four days. That meant new cases should come through more quickly.

"We should see it peak very soon, actually - just this week."

While it could be unsettling to see more and more cases confirmed each day, Baker said New Zealanders should take heart in the fact Delta community outbreaks had been contained, including South Australia and Queensland.

The New Zealand Government had done the critical thing and imposed a strict lockdown soon after the first case was detected, he said.

"I am sure we will beat this."

An important factor in how quickly the outbreak could be contained would be how many people were infected after people with the virus attended indoor events like church services.

"I know when I looked at that growing list of places of interest ... my heart sank, because it included just about every high-risk indoor event you can think of. But, again, it just comes down to whether there was an infectious person at one of those events or not."

Baker was impressed by the levels of vaccination that had been sustained, despite the lockdown and need to also ramp up testing to record levels.

He thought the daily vaccination rate could improve even further, given there was no longer a supply problem.

Asked about weaknesses in our lockdown, Baker said New Zealand's was about the strictest in the world, but still had gaps. One was essential workers who were at higher risk. Another was young people with large social networks and who might be less inclined to follow the rules.

When asking people to observe the lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has often pointed to the ongoing Delta outbreak in New South Wales. Baker said elimination "may have" passed NSW by, and they could now be looking at a suppression strategy.

That was much tougher on the population, he said, with ongoing restrictions and more illness and death. Even in the United Kingdom, with high vaccination rates, there were still 800 people ending up in hospital with Covid-19 every day, and about 100 dying.

Baker said it was essential for New Zealand to continue with the elimination strategy until we had high vaccine coverage. By early next year a discussion would be needed about whether that strategy should be continued, he said, or switched to a suppression approach.

"I don't think we know enough yet about this virus to know what to choose."