Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Western Springs College and Pukekohe High School hit by Covid-19

Pukekohe High School and Western Springs College are the latest to get on the list of Auckland schools with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A student at Western Springs College and a staff at Pukekohe High School have tested positive for Covid-19.

The student at Western Springs College was understood to have been in class on Tuesday August 17.

Parents were called earlier tonight and notified of the case.

This takes the total number of schools with confirmed Covid-19 case as a result of the latest Delta outbreak to seven.

Earlier, Pukekohe High School emailed staff to confirm that one of its staff had tested positive for the virus.

There are also multiple cases at two Auckland universities linked to the current Delta outbreak.

AUT University students were told by email that a student has tested positive for Covid-19.

The student, who has been moved to a managed isolation facility, had attended five lectures between August 11 and August 13.

This followed the first AUT student case which was announced on Wednesday.

The earlier case had attended a social institutions lecture between 11.30 and 1pm on Tuesday, along with 84 people.

A University of Auckland student, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, attended a ball with about 500 students.

The student is a resident of the Whitaker Block of Waipārūrū Hall in central Auckland, and attended a first year ball for Waipārūrū Hall last Saturday.

The student attended classes on campus on August 16 and August 17. They then travelled to Wellington on August 19 to be with family, and are now isolating at home.

About 460 students living in Waipārūrū Hall and Whitaker Block have been self-isolating since Friday evening.

On Friday, De La Salle College in Mangere East and McAuley High School in Otahuhu confirmed to have students tested positive for Covid-19.

Other high schools that have had a student test positive for the virus are Avondale College, Northcote College and Lynfield College.