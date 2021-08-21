Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: First vaccine drive-through underway in South Auckland

Queues at NZ's first drive-thru vaccination event. Video / Adam Pearse

Things are going smoothly at the country's first drive-through vaccination centre in South Auckland, which is set to vaccinate 1000 people today.

The invite-only initiative at Auckland Airport is aimed at essential workers like bus drivers and supermarket staff who are still working during lockdown.

Ishrana Usman, 15, lined up for her first jab at the drive-through this morning.

The Aorere College student said her vaccination was less painful than she expected.

"It was alright, I thought it would be more painful."

She described the process as "very fast" and the staff were quite friendly.

Photo / Adam Pearse

Formerly a Park and Ride facility, the vaccination event covered 40,000 square metres of space - roughly 2500 car parks.

There were 100 staff on site, including 27 vaccinators. It could accommodate 1400 cars at capacity.

Upon entry, people would be asked whether they had booked one of the 1000 appointments made today.

They would then go through a health check, where their temperature would be tested.

Anyone who was a close contact of a positive Covid case, was symptomatic or were awaiting a test would be told to leave.

This would be applicable to anyone in the car, and any vehicles with people who were symptomatic, awaiting a test or were a close contact would be turned around.

Staff on site said there were plans to boost the workforce in the coming days in order to reach the site's target of 2000 jabs per day over the seven-day event.

Laura Dobson and Lauren Taylor, along with 2year-old puppy Buddy, were second in line.

Dobson, an essential worker with Fulton Hogan, said her company had been keen to get its staff vaccinated.

"[Fulton Hogan] are really pushing on social distancing and following the rules, so as soon as we got this opportunity, it was like let's go," she said.

Photo / Adam Pearse

Dobson said she was a little bit excited ahead of her first jab today. She didn't know what to expect with the drive-through aspect but felt it was a good way to vaccinate lots of people.

"I do think it's a good idea, it seems like a good spot for it."

NRHCC Covid vaccination programme director Matt Hannant said more than 130 vaccinations had been administered in the first hour of Auckland's first drive-through vaccination event.

All 1000 people who were booked at the South Auckland site near the airport had been diverted from the Highbrook vaccination centre, which was closed.

He said staff would be working with Auckland Airport to get any unvaccinated staff through, along with other essential workers tomorrow, including Countdown and Pak'nSave staff.

When asked what kind of airport staff and how many were yet to get vaccinated, Hannant didn't know.



The demand on the 27 vaccinators currently on site appeared to be quite low.

Hannant said staff would be reaching out to other vaccinations centres - Epsom, Ranui, Airport Oaks - to bring more people over to the drive-thru site in the coming days.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Hannant said he wasn't aware of many cars being turned away this morning and didn't expect it to be an issue.

Vaccinations at some Auckland sites had to be cancelled recently when centres closed so staff could be redirected to testing stations, where demand had been high since Wednesday.

Hannant apologised to those whose appointments were cancelled.

"We want to avoid that … we just want to apologise to people who were inconvenienced."

Hannant said plans were being made for another drive-through vaccination centre in West Auckland.