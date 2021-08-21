Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Free childcare for essential workers from tomorrow - Hipkins

Queues at NZ's first drive-thru vaccination event. Video / Adam Pearse

Free childcare will be available from tomorrow for essential workers who don't already have care in place for their children up to 13 years old.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the scheme this morning. It is similar to that in operation last year under alert level 4.

A list of 32 providers nationwide can be viewed at Education in New Zealand.

The scheme is for the workers in alert level 4 businesses and services, and other exempted services such as fire and emergency and border workers.

It is also only for those Level 4 workers who do not have childcare in place – parents are expected to use their own private arrangements where possible.

"We still don't know for how long we'll be in level 4," Hipkins said in a statement.

"We'll know more tomorrow, but essential workers need to be able to plan and putting this service in place from tomorrow will give them some valuable peace of mind."

Otara testing centre line-up yesterday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The funding is available for childcare provision where there is no other adult in the worker's household who can care for the child, and the carer does not normally live at the same address as the worker.

"Just like last lockdown, these are all licensed services that usually provide home-based early childhood education – so all the safety checks have been done. And, just like last time, each carer will be limited to caring for children from a total of one family only," Hipkins said.