Covid 10 coronavirus Delta outbreak: The Kiwi kids having lockdown birthdays

Lauren Indrisie's kids Samuel and Esther decorate their own cakes for their birthdays. Photo / Lauren Indrisie

With the whole country back in level 4 lockdown, Kiwi kids will be celebrating their birthdays a little differently.

And for some, it's the second year in a row they've had to cancel their birthday parties.

Mac Miller, from Remuera, turned 6 on Tuesday, marking his second lockdown birthday in a row - and his mum Abbey says he's "gutted".

"Last year he was fine, he didn't quite understand it and lockdown was a bit of a novelty," she tells the Herald.

"On his birthday on Tuesday we were supposed to go out for dinner. When they announced lockdown he just lost it and burst into tears. His party was meant to be this Saturday but we'll reschedule when we can."

For Julia Marshall, from Papakura, her daughter Lillian is turning 7 on August 31. "We were going to do a big party on the 28th with her kindy friends but we've rescheduled until level 2," she says.

Mac Miller turned 6 on Tuesday, just as the country went into lockdown. Photo / Supplied

"We haven't really broached it yet. Last year we had just 10 people at her party, it was nice to have a low-key little pizza party," she says.

Jacinda Duffy's son James, from Christchurch, turns 10 today - but he's still managing to celebrate at home.

His mum says he's sad to miss out on his school disco this weekend and they couldn't go out to buy presents for him in level 4 lockdown. But they've put together a queen bed for him after purchasing it last week.

James Duffy is stoked with his lockdown birthday present. Photo / Supplied

"He loves it, he's been chilling out and FaceTiming his friends," she says.

"We had a special breakfast of Coco Pops and waffles. Instead of a disco he's having a movie night at home with his brothers, and hoping to have his friends around when we come out of lockdown."

Lauren Indrisie's daughter Esther, from Auckland, turns 4 on Monday - and like many others, it will be her second lockdown birthday in a row.

"My kids are 10 days apart and her brother will be turning 6 - so I've pushed their party out until mid-September," Lauren explains.

Lauren Indrisie's kids Samuel and Esther celebrate their birthdays at the same time. Photo / Lauren Indrisie

"They always celebrate together and I bake two cakes. We had plans to do Rainbow's End this year, but we'll just celebrate later.

"I'll bake cakes and let them decorate them. We haven't been able to go out and buy presents but we get to spend time together and we're really lucky to be able to do that ... it's not about the presents."

Your kids may not be able to gather with their friends to celebrate, but there's countless ways to celebrate at home. Why not bake and decorate a cake together, pop on their favourite movie, make some popcorn and call up their mates to sing happy birthday to them over Zoom?

It may not be the same as the birthday they had planned, but it'll certainly be a memorable one.