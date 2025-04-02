The British couple found dead at a property in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath had fallen in love with New Zealand and recently decided to settle here, their neighbour says.
About 10pm on Monday, police received a request for a welfare check from a concerned family member, who had not heard from their loved ones, and found two people dead at a Palliser Rd property in Roseneath.
Emma Prestidge moved with her husband Paul to the street in December. She said the couple next door, who she thought were in their 50s, were British and had been boarding there with the owner.
Prestidge said the man had been working here in the science sector, and the woman had been back and forth between New Zealand and London a few times, but settled here in December.