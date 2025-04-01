“He was a clever, caring, charming man. She was vibrant, kind, intelligent and both of them made friends wherever they went. They were both absolutely wonderful human beings,” they told the Herald.
The Herald understands the British couple, who a neighbour believed were in their late 30s or early 40s, had been boarding at the residence with the owner. The owner referred to them as “my British lodgers”.
“Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures,” the owner said.
“They were both such positive and incredible parents, friends, and members of many communities.