“He was a clever, caring, charming man. She was vibrant, kind, intelligent and both of them made friends wherever they went. They were both absolutely wonderful human beings,” they told the Herald.

The Herald understands the British couple, who a neighbour believed were in their late 30s or early 40s, had been boarding at the residence with the owner. The owner referred to them as “my British lodgers”.

“Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures,” the owner said.

“They were both such positive and incredible parents, friends, and members of many communities.

“We send our love and condolences to their whānau and friends.”

Neighbour Paul Prestidge earlier told the Herald he met the occupants of the home a few months ago when he moved in and the homeowner invited him and his wife over for dinner.

The group had shared a welcome dinner and would see each other on the properties’ shared walkway from time to time.

He said the couple were “very friendly people” giving an example of how they’d met a man on a flight and struck up a friendship to the point they invited him over for dinner.

They also had a son who did not live with them, he said.

Police cars outside the home where the bodies were found. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

He believed the woman was a teacher. He said they were “super-lovely people”.

Prestidge said he wasn’t aware anything was wrong until police knocked on his door shortly after midnight.

“I almost didn’t answer it, I’ve never had that happen before.”

Police asked him whether he or his wife had seen the occupants recently.

He said he remembered seeing them the weekend before last but did not recall seeing them since then.

He did not know any details about what had happened and briefly questioned whether he should be worried, but said “the police have been really friendly and organised so I’m sure they have it in hand”.

In an update on Tuesday evening, police said the bodies of the pair had been removed from the property and autopsies were expected to take place on Wednesday.

“The Roseneath community can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while inquiries continue,” police said.

The Herald has approached the British High Commission in Wellington for comment.

