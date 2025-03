A police car outside a home on Palliser Rd in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

By RNZ

Two people have been found dead at a home in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan says about 10pm Monday night police received a request for a welfare check for a concerned family member who had not heard from the relatives.

When officers arrived, two people were found dead.

“I want to provide assurance that there is no ongoing risk to the Roseneath community,” Ryan said.