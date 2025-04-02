Ryan confirmed police were not seeking any other person.

“Post-mortems were completed today, and police will continue to have a presence in the area as we work to understand the reasoning behind this tragic incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can help our enquiries, and anyone with residential CCTV that captures traffic movements in the Roseneath area, particularly on Palliser Rd and surrounding streets, is asked to contact us.”

Please update us online now or call 105 and reference the file number 250401/2474 or “Operation Palliser”.

Police are continuing to provide support to next of kin.

Neighbour Paul Prestidge earlier described the deceased British couple as “super lovely people”.

He said he met the occupants of the home when he moved in a few months ago and the homeowner invited him and his wife to dinner.

The woman had owned the home for about 40 years and had two boarders, a British couple Prestidge believed were roughly middle-aged.

Police can be seen at a home on Palliser Rd in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The group had shared a welcome dinner and would see each other on the properties’ shared walkway from time to time.

He said the couple were “very friendly people,” giving an example of how they’d met a man on a flight and struck up a friendship to the point they invited him over to dinner.

They also had a son who did not live with them, he noted.

He believed the woman was a teacher.

Prestidge said he wasn’t aware anything was wrong until police knocked on his door shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

“I almost didn’t answer it. I’ve never had that happen before.”

Police found the bodies overnight. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Police asked him whether he or his wife had seen the occupants recently.

He said he remembered seeing them the weekend before last but did not recall seeing them since then.

He does not know any details about what had happened and briefly questioned whether he should be worried, but said “the police have been really friendly and organised so I’m sure they have it in hand.”

The home is found in one of the capital’s most expensive suburbs, surrounded by trees and perched high above the city’s harbour. The area is known for its million-dollar sea views and lofty house prices.

Police cars can be seen parked outside the home where the bodies were found. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

