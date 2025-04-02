Ryan confirmed police were not seeking any other person.
“Post-mortems were completed today, and police will continue to have a presence in the area as we work to understand the reasoning behind this tragic incident.
“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can help our enquiries, and anyone with residential CCTV that captures traffic movements in the Roseneath area, particularly on Palliser Rd and surrounding streets, is asked to contact us.”
Please update us online now or call 105 and reference the file number 250401/2474 or “Operation Palliser”.
Police asked him whether he or his wife had seen the occupants recently.
He said he remembered seeing them the weekend before last but did not recall seeing them since then.
He does not know any details about what had happened and briefly questioned whether he should be worried, but said “the police have been really friendly and organised so I’m sure they have it in hand.”
The home is found in one of the capital’s most expensive suburbs, surrounded by trees and perched high above the city’s harbour. The area is known for its million-dollar sea views and lofty house prices.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.