Police are making enquiries after a man was found dead outside a property in the Wellington suburb of Northland today.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said Police were called to the property at around 11am.

“A scene examination is underway at the property and Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death,” he said.

At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained.