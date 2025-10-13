Here are the priorities of the ward councillors who have responded.

Franklin Ward councillor Andy Baker has a particular focus on the rural areas. Photo / Sharon Brettkelly

Andy Baker (Franklin Ward)

I am keen to lead the transport changes to ensure that we actually realise the opportunities for enhancement of what we currently have. There is a real risk that if we do a poor job, we will end up with a worse situation than we have now or than what existed when the establishment of AT was deemed necessary before 2010.

We also need to look at our regulatory space to ensure things like consenting and compliance are fit for purpose and more efficient than they currently are. I will have a particular focus on the rural areas, where there are concerns at the council approach to allowing farmers to get on and farm.

Josephine Bartley (Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward)

My ward priorities include investing in infrastructure to support a growing population, working with the local board to renew run-down community assets, supporting sporting organisations to develop multi-sport facilities and improving town centres.

I’m still waiting for progress on the long-overdue upgrade of Ruapotaka Marae and want to see development of the Onehunga port and solutions to the ongoing traffic issues around Sylvia Park.

Regionally, I’m focused on delivering effective multimodal transport, addressing housing and homelessness, improving public safety and continuing water quality improvements through Healthy Waters and Watercare.

I’m committed to reducing the number of roaming dogs and significantly lowering euthanasia rates by promoting owner responsibility, proactive patrols and widespread desexing.

Climate action, flood resilience and emergency preparedness are also key priorities. I’m keen to support innovation and do more to help lift Auckland’s economy.

Julie Fairey (Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward)

My priorities are going to be stormwater and flooding work; securing funding for both the planning and projects needed to make Auckland safer, improve water quality and wetlands.

Landing a strong and effective democratic structure for the transfer of powers from AT to the regional and local decision-makers.

Championing the social infrastructure that makes a city a great place to live, like libraries, community partnerships and parks.

Increasing engagement in council decision-making across the ward I represent, in particular from residents who are less likely to feel included.

Julie Fairey is championing social infrastructure like libraries and parks. Photo / Corey Fleming

Christine Fletcher (Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward)

I’m passionate about keeping the momentum going on transport with the operational side of the City Rail Link due to open next year, Auckland Transport reform and grade separation of rail lines.

There are so many opportunities for growing the Auckland Future Fund, including whether or not we can lobby the Government to bring forward the legislation around the council’s long-term shareholding in Vector.

I remain committed to enhancing our parks – including regional parks and the Botanic Gardens – and ensuring they’re well maintained and accessible.

And Plan Change 120 (providing capacity for two million homes) needs to be approached with care and precision. It’s a significant piece of work that must be done right.

Shane Henderson (Waitākere Ward)

Unclogging our roads will be a huge focus and using the public transport system to do that. We need to look at lowering the public transport weekly fare cap and expect advice on this soon as part of the annual fare reviews. This would be a great chance to take action on the cost of living for struggling household budgets and encourage more people on public transport if it works for them.

The reforms to Auckland Transport are a huge opportunity for the city, with more empowered local communities and stronger democratic decision-making.

Richard Hills (North Shore Ward)

I am pleased Mayor [Wayne] Brown has announced I’ll be chair of planning. My priorities are based on what our community wants, ensuring we get work started on Wairau flood mitigation, achieving good outcomes for Aucklanders through transport reform, while increasing public transport services.

I’ll be fighting for more investment in climate, environment and water, while working with the Government and community on our planning rules for Auckland and how we secure better tools to fund and improve our infrastructure.

Mike Lee wants to turn his attention to rough sleepers in the central city. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mike Lee (Waitematā and Gulf Ward)

I have an agenda for the diverse communities of my ward, but my highest priority is rescuing Queen St. I have been warning for some years now that Queen St is in a precarious state, largely due to the reckless interventionist policies of Auckland Transport and Auckland Council. The closing of Smith & Caughey’s was a major blow and is symbolic of what has been done to Queen St.

Two aspects need to be tackled – the effective blockade of Queen St to private vehicles from Wakefield to Wellesley St, and from Fort to Customs St. Plans to extend this will be vigorously opposed.

The second problem of rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour has to be tackled. These people are our society’s victims. Most, if not all, are suffering from mental illnesses and need appropriate care.

Working with Heart of the City and City Centre Residents, I will be seeking a meeting with Health Minister Simeon Brown to make the case that these people must be given the wraparound care they need. Leaving them on the streets is no longer acceptable.

Council staff need to work with mental health authorities to facilitate the transfer of these people into care sensitively and humanely, but it must be done.

Greg Sayers (Rodney Ward)

As well as fighting against unnecessary rate increases, my other priorities include stopping the council’s wastage and overspending, getting the council back to its core business and having more local rates spent back locally. I also want to ensure Auckland’s people are protected by ensuring the city’s civil defences are fully prepared for any type of unforeseen emergency, including major storm events.

Victoria Short (new councillor, Albany)

My priorities are to foster fiscal responsibility, fix infrastructure, support local businesses, improve community services and support the priorities of our community with the Upper Harbour and Hibiscus and Bays Local Board.

Desley Simpson has arts and culture in her sights. Photo /Jason Oxenham.

Desley Simpson (Ōrākei)

My priorities are supporting the mayor’s priorities, in particular through a continuing focus on savings and better-value projects and services.

Also pushing arts and culture governance reform ahead. We have a strong set of institutions which can deliver more for Auckland if they work together in alignment.

Alongside this, we need to find sustainable funding for our tourism, destination and major events sector so that we can grow this sector and produce a more vibrant city.

Other priorities include CCO (council-controlled organisations) reform and planning challenges associated with Plan Change 120 (providing capacity for two million homes over the coming decades).

John Watson (Albany)

My priorities will be to ensure the ongoing delivery of long-standing transport and community projects in my ward, confronting the unsustainable nature of record rate increases and, finally, holding to account those in the council who try to run roughshod over the rights and interests of community groups and organisations across the region.

Councillors Josephine Bartley and Matt Winiata want to get on top of the roaming dog problem. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Matt Winiata (new councillor, Manurewa-Papakura Ward)

Working with Animal Management to get on top of the roaming dog problem, increasing penalties and infringements for individuals and businesses who are dumping illegally and holding company directors personally liable in the same way they are with WorkSafe.

I’d like to work with the safety and regulatory committee for controls on the sale and size of nitrous oxide bottles.

Weekly rubbish retention is a priority and working with the council to see how we can streamline the processes.

Having up to six people and multiple call-outs involved in collecting dumped rubbish after it’s reported is hugely inefficient. There are avenues for cost improvements.

