“We welcome this increase as a positive step towards recognising the true value of the work of library workers in Auckland,” Public Service Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said.
“Our members are having a hard time just covering the basics of living. They struggle to save. I often talk to women working well past retirement age because they simply cannot afford to stop, so this will make a real difference to their ability to support themselves and their families.
“Auckland Council is doing what’s right in closing pay gaps and we hope other councils that were covered by the pay equity claim follow suit.”
Auckland Council chief people officer Mirla Edmundson said the pay boost was managed from within its existing budget.
She said the pay increase ensured library roles were paid fairly.
“Following discontinuation of the library assistants’ pay equity claim earlier this year, Auckland Council continued to progress a comprehensive pay review of our library roles using the thorough body of work commenced as part of earlier analysis,” Edmundson said.
The increase followed a similar move by Christchurch City Council, which gave its library worker a significant pay increase in June this year.