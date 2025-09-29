Auckland Council library staff are covered by a collective agreement and have won a new pay deal. Photo / File

Hundreds of Auckland city library workers are set to receive a significant pay increase, despite the Government scrapping pay equity for them and others.

The pay bump affects about 800 library workers, all of whom will receive a pay rise backdated to September 1, at a cost of $8.16 million.

The Public Service Association (PSA) had a pay equity claim before the employment authority under the Equal Pay Act 1972 before reforms were made to the law earlier this year.

Those changes were passed under urgency and led to dozens of pay equity claims being cancelled, most of which related to female-dominated jobs.

However, Auckland Council has committed to pay equity, which will increase the average annual amounts paid to each worker by thousands of dollars.