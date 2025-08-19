Rural ratepayers are on the warpath against the Auckland Council after being blindsided by steep rate rises.
Council officers are scrambling to contain the anger, with an online session planned with rural sections of the Super City on Thursday, and one councillor calling for a cap on rate hikes.
Inthe past fortnight, the Herald has reported complaints of “staggering” rate increases.
They include a 72% rates jump on a family home in Ōrewa which was rezoned for new housing that cannot be developed for several years.
A Rodney Rates Shock Action Facebook page set up 10 days ago to co-ordinate action against “a misleading campaign that targets our communities with unsustainable hikes” has already attracted 850 members.
Ivan Flagstaff, a member of the Rodney Local Board who created the page, alleged that council officers were aware the new valuations would affect rural residents, but failed to include this in consultation material for this year’s budget.
He pointed to a budget document showing a slight downward adjustment to the proportion of rates that rural properties pay, and the consultation material showing estimated increases for residential and business ratepayers, but nothing for rural ratepayers.
“The council possessed data showing a rate shock was inevitable for rural residents, but chose not to provide an example for our category, effectively hiding the impact,” Flagstaff said.
Tucker said the revaluation process required certification by the Valuer-General, which was completed on June 9. Until then, the council held preliminary data but was unable to release or comment on it publicly.
Because the Annual Plan and rating valuation processes ran concurrently, Tucker said, the council couldn’t forecast rates for individual properties using the new 2024 valuations.
All consultation material clearly stated that final rates would depend on each property’s certification.
Tucker acknowledged that timing constraints limited the council’s ability to provide more specific information to ratepayers, but said the consultation material included all available details on rate setting across property types, including rural properties.
Rodney councillor Greg Sayers expressed frustration over steep rate hikes that far exceed the 5.8% increase promoted during public consultation.
He blamed the issue on the 2024 property revaluations, which showed a citywide drop of 9.1%, while rural and lifestyle properties held or gained value, resulting in disproportionate rate increases for rural homeowners.