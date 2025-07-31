The Herald has provided this information in our map below.

The standard way of calculating rates increases also masks the fact that Auckland Council’s rates take is jumping by 9% - considerably more than the official 5.8% residential rates increase, or even the 7.2% figure for commercial rates.

This year the total rates take will be $3.49 billion, an increase of 9% from $3.20b last year. Total residential rates will be about $2.29b, up 8.6% from $2.11b.

Some of the $180m increase in residential rates comes from brand new developments. The figure will change as both rates objections are processed and further new developments are added.

Around 60% of residential properties will see their rates increase by more than the foreshadowed 5.8%.

This isn’t unexpected as the 5.8% increase is calculated against the “average-value residential property” - which in Auckland is about $1.3m.

Auckland Council manager of financial policy, Andrew Duncan explained council’s process. “We calculate the difference between rates paid in 2024/25 by the average value property (about $1.4m) of $3,846, to the rate paid in 2025/26 by the average value property (about $1.3m) of $4,069 - which is 5.8%.

Property values go down...rates go up?

Most Auckland ratepayers face an increased rates bill even as their property’s value has fallen.

In May, Council agreed to a 5.8% residential rates increase, while in the June release of Council capital values, the average property value dropped by 9%.

Rates are not tied directly to values, rather values are used to distribute rates across the city.

“This gives the best representation of the apples to apples ‘price change’ between years.”

Duncan told the Herald “how a residential property’s CV change compares to other properties in the region will determine whether that property’s rates increase is more, or less, than 5.8 per cent.”

In order to show how changes in rates have varied across the city the Herald has estimated “average-value residential property” rates increase for every suburb in Auckland.

These suburb values do show higher increases in outlying areas. This is partly due to including lifestyle properties which generally saw a larger increase in rates than pure residential properties.

Zoom in to see the new rates bill for your property - and how it compares to your neighbours’.

For each suburb with more than 20 properties, we calculated the current and previous average capital values. Then we used the average rates paid by the properties with values within 5% of these to calculated the suburb’s rates increase.

There are a few differences in this analysis from the Council’s official calculation. Due to data availability, the Herald used land-use categories rather than rating valuation land uses. It also does not factor in the move to rates funded rubbish collection in Rodney and Franklin.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.