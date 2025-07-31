Advertisement
Auckland Council rates increase - is your bill up by the promised 5.8% or a whopping 9%? Find your new bill

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
Auckland Council has published new rates bills for the coming year - and its take from residents and business has skyrocketed by close to $300 million.

This is despite property values falling an average of 9% across the city between May 2021 and May 2024.

Scroll down to use Herald map to find - and compare - your new rates bill.

