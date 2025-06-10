Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Council valuations are past their use-by date. It’s time to move on - Chris Knox

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Auckland Council’s valuations were already 12 months old when released on Tuesday. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton.

Auckland Council’s valuations were already 12 months old when released on Tuesday. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton.

Chris Knox
Opinion by Chris Knox
Chris Knox is the Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

KEY FACTS

  • Auckland Council’s valuations were already 12 months old when released on Tuesday.
  • Residential property values dropped by an average of 9%.
  • According to the council, the valuations are “not for estimating the current market value of properties”.

Auckland Council just released its official property valuations. The release included the proclamation that residential property values dropped on average 9% across Auckland.

Even as they were released, the council’s chief finance officer Ross Tucker said the CVs were not for estimating the current

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand