Auckland's property valuations are out – Search yours

Chris Knox
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald
Auckland’s property valuations have finally been released and residential values have dropped by an average of 9%. Use the Herald map below to see if your property bucked the trend.

The council’s valuations were carried out in May 2024 and the percentage change is based on the previous valuation in May 2021.

The valuations will be used to set rates. But a drop in value doesn’t imply there will be a decrease in rates.

Council chief finance officer Ross

