Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland outer suburbs resist 9% CV drop, city centre sees 14% fall

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland house prices have fallen by 9% between council valuations.

Auckland house prices have fallen by 9% between council valuations.

  • Property values in Auckland’s outer suburbs have held up better than the 9% regional drop.
  • Properties closer to the city centre saw valuations fall by about 14%, resulting in lower rates.
  • Council chief finance officer Ross Tucker said rate changes depend on how property values compare to the 9% average fall.

Property values in Auckland’s outer suburbs have fared best in the latest council valuations, but it comes with higher rates.

An early look at the valuation data, set to be released today, shows average residential values have dropped 9% since the last CVs were released in 2021.

Suburban areas on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand