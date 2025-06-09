Auckland house prices have fallen by 9% between council valuations.
Property values in Auckland’s outer suburbs have held up better than the 9% regional drop.
Properties closer to the city centre saw valuations fall by about 14%, resulting in lower rates.
Council chief finance officer Ross Tucker said rate changes depend on how property values compare to the 9% average fall.
An early look at the valuation data, set to be released today, shows average residential values have dropped 9% since the last CVs were released in 2021.
Suburban areas onthe Hibiscus Coast, Albany, Hobsonville, Greenhithe, and residential areas in rural Rodney and Franklin have held up better than the average 9% drop in property values across the Auckland region.
In Rodney, there was no change between the two valuations, and the 800 properties on Great Barrier Island shot up by an average of 38%.
Conversely, many properties closer to the city centre, including Mt Albert, Mt Eden, Avondale, Ponsonby, Herne Bay, One Tree Hill, Royal Oak, and Onehunga have seen their valuations fall by about 14%, which means they will pay less than this year’s 5.8% household rate increase.
In areas suffering reduced demand for homes on often large sections with redevelopment potential, such as Māngere, Henderson, Massey, Glen Innes, and Panmure, there are large value declines.
The new valuations are set to be released online this morning and emailed or posted to property owners from Friday. The Herald will have an online search engine for people to view their own and other CVs.
Today’s release follows the green light from the Valuer-General approving the valuations for 630,000 residential, commercial, and farm/lifestyle properties across the Auckland region.
Tucker said the last council valuations in 2021 were completed close to the market peak.
“Between then and May 2024, the economy and property market generally trended down. Therefore, as most people would expect, the May 2024 capital values ... are lower than the previous 2021 CVs for many properties.”
The council’s chief economist Gary Blick said the last two Auckland rating valuations coincided with “markedly different stages” in the economic cycle.
In 2021, the Official Cash Rate (OCR) was at an all-time low.
“We saw exceptionally low mortgage rates and strong upward pressure on property prices. The 2021 rating valuations reflected those higher prices.”
In contrast, the 2024 valuations occurred when the OCR had been lifted to its recent high of 5.5%.