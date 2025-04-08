Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland CVs: Home owners face more delays for new property valuations

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland property valuations have been delayed for a second time.

Auckland property valuations have been delayed for a second time.

  • Auckland home owners’ property valuations have been delayed again, now expected sometime this year.
  • The delay follows a Valuer-General audit requiring more work for consistency in data and zoning.
  • The new valuations, reflecting May 2024 market values, are used for setting future rates and buying and selling houses.

Auckland home owners’ new property valuations have been delayed for a second time and could be up to 18 months out of date when homeowners finally receive them.

Auckland Council has completed the new valuations as of May 1 last year, used to set rates. However, their release

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand