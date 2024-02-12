Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

One year since Cyclone Gabrielle hit Muriwai: How to make sense of 2023? - Abe Dew

By Abe Dew
6 mins to read
Communities across the country look back on the biggest storm to hit New Zealand this century. Video / Corey Fleming / Zoe McIntosh / Getty Images

OPINION

It’s often only possible to make sense of bewildering experiences once we can look back on them. Distance allows a narrative to emerge. We weave our lives around random acts of god, or the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand