Updated

Auckland CVs: Residential property values plummet 9%, new CVs to be released this week

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The CVs are a massive source of fascination for property-mad Aucklanders. Photo / Michael Craig

Photo / Michael Craig

  • Aucklanders will receive new property valuations from this week, affecting 630,000 properties.
  • The valuations will set rates, rising by 5.8% from July 1.
  • Average Auckland property values peaked at $1.58m in January 2022, but returned to 2021 levels by May last year.

Auckland’s average residential property values have plummeted by nearly 10%, new council valuations show.

Aucklanders will receive their long-awaited new capital values (CVs) from this week – possibly as early as tomorrow online – following repeated delays.

This follows the green light from the Valuer-General approving

Save

