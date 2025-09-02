Advertisement
Auckland dog problems surge with record roaming and attacks, 6000 dogs euthanised

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Dog Safe Workplace Director Jo Clough speaks to Ryan Bridge about the increase in dog attacks across Auckland: what's driving this and how can we better protect against them?

A surge in un-desexed and roaming dogs is putting Aucklanders at significant risk, with new figures revealing the extent of the city’s growing problem.

Released today, the Auckland Council’s Animal Management Annual Report showed roaming dogs were a persistent issue, with an unprecedented 16,739 reports

