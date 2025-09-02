“Unfortunately, we are still seeing people not registering or desexing their dogs and not keeping them contained on their properties, leading to an endless cycle of more litters, more roaming dogs and more attacks,” Waitoa said.

“It gets harder each year to keep on top of.”

Last year, a pitbull leapt from a moving vehicle and stormed into a Pukekohe jewellery store and attempted to savage a lap dog.

The dog severely injured an employee during the ordeal.

James Faulkner, Auckland Council team leader for animal management in the south, said they issued the owner an infringement notice for failing to keep their dog under control and provided education on how to prevent the incident recurring.

Roaming dogs in Auckland led to 16,739 council reports this year. Photo / Auckland Council

Shelters under strain - 60% euthanasia rate

The Auckland Council said it responded to almost 40,000 requests for service during the year and impounded a record 10,214 dogs, up 23% from the previous year.

This pressure has caused the three Auckland shelters to operate at or near capacity at all times, an Auckland Council spokesperson said.

“Around 22% of dogs impounded in 2025 were puppies under three months old, and this included over 200 litters of three puppies or more.

“There is a clear link between high numbers of unwanted puppies and the fact most roaming dogs are not desexed.”

Waitoa said only 35% of owners claimed their dogs from shelters within the seven-day impoundment period, which is the lowest ever recorded rate by a significant margin.

This has resulted in a 60% euthanasia rate for impounded dogs, meaning more than 6000 dogs were put down in the year ended June 30.

“This is unacceptable to the public and it’s unacceptable for us,” Waitoa said.

“Our staff are all dog-lovers, and the high euthanasia rate puts a significant toll on them.

“When you have shelters full of unregistered dogs with behaviour issues that cannot be safely rehomed, no one coming in to claim them, and more aggressive dogs on the streets needing to be impounded every day, there is no other option,” Waitoa said.

A surge in undesexed and roaming dogs is putting Aucklanders at significant risk. Photo / Supplied stock image from Auckland Council

Increased funding and desexing

The council has introduced an additional $5.9 million in funding investment in Animal Management services, including increasing the capacity of front-line staff.

The council said it is currently calling on the central Government to support councils with improved regulation of desexing under the Dog Control Act.

This could allow councils to desex an impounded dog before it is returned to its owner, which cannot be done under current legislation.

