Customers will know they have hit the cap when they are charged $0 for a fare, AT said.

The week-long cap will replace the existing $20 daily fare cap and the $230 bus and train monthly pass.

National co-ordinator for the Public Transport Users’ Association Jon Reeves applauded the move. He said it should be rolled out in other cities, including Wellington and Christchurch.

“The main thing is it really offers a level of certainty for commuters and in a cost-of- living crisis. I think this is very welcome.”

Mayor Wayne Brown said the cap was a “key piece of our long-term plan being put into action to make transport work better for Aucklanders”.

“The seven-day fare cap gives Aucklanders price certainty, allowing them to budget more easily by knowing they won’t pay more than $50 a week. It’s about getting back to basics and making better use of what we have - the things we can do now to make a difference for Aucklanders.”

AT spokeswoman Stacey van der Putten said it would immediately benefit about 8% of the transport network’s existing 450,000 monthly user base.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to try public transport for more trips. For example, someone who takes the bus to the city during the week might now decide to take the train or one of our inner harbour ferries to go shopping or meet up with friends on the weekend.”

The move comes not long after an average 6.2% price hike to public transport fares in the city.

A nationwide ticketing system called ‘Motu Move’ is to start rolling out from the end of this year, beginning in Timaru in December, which will allow people to pay for fares using contactless debit and credit cards, as well as digital payment methods.

- RNZ