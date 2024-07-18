It will replace the $20 daily fare cap and the $230 bus and train monthly pass.

The initiative follows the Government abolishing public transport subsidies on May 1 for free travel for children aged 5 to 12, and half-price fares for those aged 13 to 24.

The subsidies were introduced by the Labour government in mid-2023.

The cap was a key piece of Brown’s new 10-year budget, which, he said, will make transport work better for Aucklanders during the high cost of living.

“The seven-day fare cap gives Aucklanders price certainty, allowing them to budget more easily by knowing they won’t pay more than $50 a week. It’s about getting back to basics and making better use of what we have – the things we can do now to make a difference for Aucklanders,” Brown said.

AT director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten said about 8% of the 450,000 Aucklanders using public transport monthly will benefit from the cap.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to try public transport for more trips. For example, someone who takes the bus to the city during the week might now decide to take the train or one of our inner harbour ferries to go shopping or meet up with friends on the weekend.”