Auckland Transport is introducing a $50 seven-day fare cap for public transport on Sunday, which Mayor Wayne Brown says will help many Aucklanders struggling with the cost of living.
The fare cap will run for seven days, expiring at 11.59pm seven consecutive days after the initial HOP car tag on.
For example, if a customer tags on a Tuesday, their fare cap runs until 11.59pm the following Monday. The fare cap period will not restart until the next time the customer tags on.
The fare cap covers bus and rail services. Inner harbour ferry services for the Bayswater, Birkenhead, Northcote Point and Devonport routes are included, but not the mid and outer ferry services, and the Te Huia train between Hamilton and Auckland.