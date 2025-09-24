Some were even a touch poetic. Lee said he’d been reading about the Byzantine emperor Theophilos, who met a woman in the street who told him the new palace blocked her sunlight. So he ordered it pulled down.
“I want people like my Theo, when he grows up, not to have to move away because it’s too expensive to live here. I think we’re getting on top of it, but we have to do more.”
The essence of the proposal the council approved yesterday is that if housing density is concentrated around good public transport, people will use that public transport - and the more people who do that, the better the service will be.
More passengers equals more trains with cheaper fares: a virtuous circle that takes cars off the roads and lowers carbon emissions.
Some councillors suggested it was a myth that apartment blocks, especially in upmarket parts of town, result in more affordable housing.
Brown replied to that, drawing on his own experience. “I live in an apartment block,” he said. “The unit prices range from millions down to about $400,000. Don’t tell me there aren’t affordable options.”
He said it had been the same with his previous apartment. “And there are lots of facilities for the residents,” he said. “Like a swimming pool. Most of the people in my block couldn’t afford a swimming pool.”
The new plan change, called PC120, creates the capacity for about two million homes, concentrated around railway stations and town centres, and along busy transport routes.
PC120 replaces PC78, which had the same capacity, but spread it over every suburb.
Williamson said he was in favour of density in the right areas but thought the two-million capacity was “insane”. Councillor Ken Turner called it “the definition of insanity”.
The council’s head of planning, Megan Tyler, tried to explain why council officials don’t believe it’s insane. She said capacity has to be larger than required because the council can’t instruct property owners what to do with their property.
Just because the zoning says someone can build a six-storey block, it doesn’t follow that will happen. Creating a large capacity, and also focusing it on approved areas, was the way to get the growth the city wants.
In relation to character housing, the council’s specialist in historic buildings, Noel Reardon, said in 2016 there were 21,100 homes designated as “special character”. This had been reduced in 2022, under PC78, to 16,090. The new PC120 reduced it by a further 733.
“And could you confirm that 680 of those 730 are around Maungawhau [Mt Eden] and other railway stations?” asked Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. The answer was yes.
In introducing the debate, Hills argued the new rules were not just about putting more density in the right places. They were also about restoring less density to almost all the city’s suburbs and strengthening the council’s ability to cope with “natural hazards” such as coastal erosion and flooding.
Under PC78, the rules did not allow “downzoning” in areas known to be at risk, but the new rules do. He described PC120 as “the strongest protection we have ever had against developments in areas prone to natural hazards”.