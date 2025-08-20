Advertisement
Auckland Council debates new plan for 2 million homes, higher building density

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
Councillors have begun debating Auckland’s new plan to make room for two million homes for the first time at today’s policy and planning committee.

The city’s skyline is in for a major makeover with Auckland Council dropping its boldest planning update since the 2016 Unitary Plan, aiming to boost building

