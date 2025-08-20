Councillors have begun debating Auckland’s new plan to make room for two million homes for the first time at today’s policy and planning committee.

The city’s skyline is in for a major makeover with Auckland Council dropping its boldest planning update since the 2016 Unitary Plan, aiming to boost building heights and density around major transport routes and town centres.

The draft plan is a response to a new framework for urban development in Auckland put forward by RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

Committee chairman Richard Hills said today’s process would be confusing to the public. Councillors will vote to opt out of Plan Change 78 in response to the medium-density residential standards (MDRS) introduced by the previous Government.

They would also vote to endorse a draft replacement plan and consult with Local Boards and mana whenua. If approved next month, the draft plan would go out for public consultation, said Hills, who was 99.9% sure it would lead to hearings.