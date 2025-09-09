Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

David Seymour, Joni Mitchell and the Auckland housing density debate - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

MP for Epsom and Act Party Leader David Seymour talks to Mike Hosking about plans to intensity housing in Auckland.
Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THREE FACTS

  • Auckland Council has proposed a new residential zoning plan.
  • It introduces more density around train stations, town centres and along arterial roads, but reduces the number of properties subject to greater density in the suburbs.
  • The council will decide soon whether to “notify” it for public consultation.

I’ve been going to public meetings about the proposed new residential zones, and I keep hearing (and reading) things that are simply not true.

Sometimes, they’re said by people who are supposed to know better.

The biggest mistakes concern “walkable catchments” and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save