His son and daughter are also facing serious money laundering and drug importing charges.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

Courier driver Vi had been reportedly driving his van out of his Pixie Place home about 6.45am on Monday morning when it was struck by a volley of bullets.

A Marvon Downs Ave neighbour told the Herald the crack of the bullets sounded like “they were just outside [her] window”.

“I ran outside and saw our next-door neighbour’s courier van had driven into our neighbour’s fence,” she said.

“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

Both the van’s passenger and driver’s side windows had been smashed, apparently by gunfire, other witnesses said.

Tuipulotu Kokohu Vi, also known Saia, has been identified as the victim of a drive-by shooting in Pakuranga Heights on Monday.

Another Marvon Downs Ave resident said he heard six gunshots that “sounded like a normal handgun”, while a third resident said the shots fired in quick succession.

“They were louder than a firework going off. It sounded like a pop.

“They all went off within a few seconds.”

Police and emergency teams quickly descended on the residential street, cordoning it off as they tried to piece together the puzzle.

“Mr Vi died in a shocking display of violence, and we understand the community is feeling uneasy,” Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers later said.

“At this point, we want to assure the community that [we] are doing everything we can to piece together exactly what has happened and who was involved.”

Who was Tuipulotu Kokohu Vi?

The shooting victim was a courier driver, grandfather, dog walker and churchgoer, originally from Tonga, according to family, friends and neighbours.

A member of the Vi family who answered the door at his Pixie Place address said she didn’t know why anyone would want to hurt their grandfather.

“He is a grandfather, and a loving grandfather. He was a very hard worker and just a very loving person overall. He committed his life to the ministry of God.”

The Herald understands he lived with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

The neighbour who rushed to Vi’s aid immediately after the shooting said Vi would often wave as he walked his dog, and described him as a “homebody” who loved his grandkids.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting incident in Pakuranga. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Family members also praised him on social media as a kind and smiling man.

One tribute said “RIP Dad”, while others sent prayers to Kokohu Vi’s family and loved ones.

“RIP Dad Saia Kokohu Vi, ofa lahi atu,” posted one person on Facebook.

Another said they could “not forget [his] face”.

“Most kind man.”

A third urged him to keep “smiling in heaven” and sent condolences to his widow.

His employer Post Haste said it was “devastated” by his death and was offering support to Vi’s colleagues.

Was this a case of mistaken identity?

Police say their massive manhunt is yet to locate whoever pulled the trigger to gun down Vi.

However, the Herald revealed on Thursday that Vi’s son had been targeted in a North Shore drive-by-shooting last month.

The 33-year-old son had been on bail, living at the North Shore home at the time, as previously revealed by the Herald.

The Beach Haven property on Rambler Cres was sprayed with bullets at around 6.30am on July 23.

The Herald also reported Vi’s son and daughter, who lives at Vi’s Pixie Place home, are facing serious money laundering and drug importing chargers.

The daughter’s partner also reportedly lives at the home and faces charges. He has also worked as a courier driver.

The police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the fatal shooting. Photo / David Williams

Vi’s son’s charges were laid as part of Operation Worthington, and allege he was a client of a Chinese money laundering syndicate.

His sister and her partner were also charged with drug importing and money laundering offences as co-offenders.

The couple were living with Vi at Pixie Place, according to court documents and electoral roll records.

Her partner’s occupation is listed as a courier driver.

There is no suggestion Tuipolotu Vi was involved in any crimes.

Asked whether the shootings at Beach Haven and Pakuranga were connected, or if detectives were looking into the possibility that the fatal shooting was a case of mistaken identity, the police media team did not respond to Herald questions.

Instead, they issued a general press release that confirmed the “familial link” between both addresses that were targeted.

“We are working hard to understand the motivation behind both shootings,” Detective Inspector Vickers said.

“It is still very early in our investigation, and we have a lot of ground to cover as we piece this together.”

Police hope you can help

Vickers said police are seeking any CCTV or dashcam footage from anyone travelling through Pakuranga Heights between 4.45am and 7.30am on Monday, August 19.

In particular, Vickers said the investigation team wanted to hear from anyone on Cascades Rd, Archmillen Ave, Hope Farm Ave or Marvon Downs Ave at that time.

“We would like to thank those people who have spoken to us already, and encourage anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with our team.”

People in the area who have photos or videos that may be relevant can upload them here: https://block.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone with information can contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



