An 11-year-old is among those arrested, the oldest being 16, after a group allegedly took a stolen car for a joyride down the wrong side of a Dunedin motorway.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the group stole two vehicles last night, fueled them up before driving off without paying in two separate incidents.

Bond said the two drive-offs happened at the same petrol station in Andersons Bay at around 7.10pm and 9.40pm last night.

One of the cars was seen later on yesterday evening by police before it was seen again driving the wrong way on the Southern motorway.