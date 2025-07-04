The notices of motion would request council staff begin work to make private helipads a prohibited activity in residential areas under the Unitary Plan, and a prohibited activity in residential areas on Waiheke and Aotea/Greater Barrier Islands under the Hauraki Gulf Islands section of the district plan.

In his letter, Lee said the extraordinary ruling of the hearings panel effectively deregulated helipads to the same status as garages or bike sheds.

The panel agreed with the lawyer for the applicant that helicopter take-offs and landings were essentially a residential activity and permitted as long as they complied with noise standards in the Unitary Plan.

The panel’s decision said, that for whatever reason, the Unitary Plan was not clear about helicopters in residential areas, saying: “It is a matter for the council to address, if it chooses to do so.”

Lee said that helicopters being considered the same as cars and bikes under the Unitary Plan was “clearly a damaging, socially destabilising outcome for the community” and increased reputational damage to the council.

The three Local Boards in his ward - Waitematā, Waiheke and Aotea Great Barrier - had called for helipads to be prohibited in residential areas, he said, saying there were 60 helipads on Waiheke, 11 on Aotea Great Barrier and four in the city’s western bays.

This is Lee’s second attempt to get the support of his colleagues to make helipads in residential areas a prohibited activity.

In March last year, councillors narrowly voted down by 10 votes to eight a notice of motion by Lee at the planning committee to make private helipads a prohibited activity in residential areas in the city, and Waiheke and Aotea Great Barrier Islands.

The eight councillors in favour were: Mike Lee, Christine Fletcher, Lotu Fuli, Kerrin Leoni, Greg Sayers, Ken Turner, Wayne Walker and John Watson.

The 10 councillors against were: Mayor Wayne Brown, Andy Baker, Josephine Bartley, Angela Dalton, Chris Darby, Julie Fairey, Shane Henderson, Richard Hills, Sharon Stewart and Maurice Williamson.

Writing in the Herald today, past chair of Urban Auckland Julie Stout said the Williams/Mowbray decision “rocks one’s faith in the resource consent hearing process”.

She said the Unitary Plan did not adequately control the adverse effects of helicopter flights in the city’s urban residential areas, saying Sydney and Melbourne only allowed helicopters in residential areas where Fly Neighbourly Agreements had been reached with neighbours.

