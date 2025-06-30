Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray have gained approval for a helipad at their Westmere property.
The panel of three independent hearing commissioners has released its decision allowing for no more than two flights per day and 10 flights per month.
“The use of a helicopter forproperty access in the AUP [Auckland Unitary Plan] residential zones is a permitted activity, being an activity that is inherently associated with residential land use.
“We find that the noise effects that would be generated by helicopter take-offs and landings at [the address] would not be unreasonable and would not diminish the amenity values of this residential zone to any material degree.
“Based on our consideration of the relevant acoustic evidence and materials, and the marginal degree of non-compliance with the applicable AUP standard, we have decided to exercise our discretion and approve the application, subject to conditions,” the just-released decsion said.
The rich-listers’ lawyer, Chris Simmons, told last month’s hearing the application was for no more than two take-off and landing flights a day, up to 10 flights per month, occurring within a two-hour window on either side of low tide when birds were out feeding.
There would be no physical works because helicopters would land on the lawn.
Williams and Mowbray stayed away from the four-day hearing, but the sportsman’s mother, Helen Williams, presented a submission.
“I am very proud to be the mother and mother-in-law of the applicants. I am proud because they want to spend their lives being constructive.”
They cared deeply about being part of the community and had modified their plans to respond to concerns, she said.
Opposition to the helipad was led by Quiet Sky Waitematā - a group set up to oppose private helicopters in residential Auckland.
Secretary Elena Keith is the public face of the fledging group, with 17 members and 200 donors who donated well over $100,000 to take on the applicants.
Elena and Gideon Keith submitted on their own, saying they had lived on street for the tranquillity and natural beauty of the area, raising a family using the foreshore as an extension of their backyard.
“There is no place for a helicopter here…it’s a gross inequity,” Elena Keith said.
The longtime resident said Williams and Mowbray want the helipad at their mansion to avoid a 15-minute drive to a public heliport at Albany.