The application drew 1400 submissions, of which more than 1300 were opposed.

Some neighbours said the proposal would destroy the amenity of Westmere. Photo / Chris Tarpey

The rich-listers’ lawyer, Chris Simmons, told last month’s hearing the application was for no more than two take-off and landing flights a day, up to 10 flights per month, occurring within a two-hour window on either side of low tide when birds were out feeding.

There would be no physical works because helicopters would land on the lawn.

It was Simmons’ view that the concerns of the 1300 submitters opposed to the helipad were overstated or misunderstood, and opposing groups were not representative of the entire community.

Williams and Mowbray stayed away from the four-day hearing, but the sportsman’s mother, Helen Williams, presented a submission.

“I am very proud to be the mother and mother-in-law of the applicants. I am proud because they want to spend their lives being constructive.”

They cared deeply about being part of the community and had modified their plans to respond to concerns, she said.

Elena Keith at the hearing for the proposed helipad.

Opposition to the helipad was led by Quiet Sky Waitematā - a group set up to oppose private helicopters in residential Auckland.

Secretary Elena Keith is the public face of the fledging group, with 17 members and 200 donors who donated well over $100,000 to take on the applicants.

Elena and Gideon Keith submitted on their own, saying they had lived on street for the tranquillity and natural beauty of the area, raising a family using the foreshore as an extension of their backyard.

“There is no place for a helicopter here…it’s a gross inequity,” Elena Keith said.

The longtime resident said Williams and Mowbray want the helipad at their mansion to avoid a 15-minute drive to a public heliport at Albany.

