Elena and Gideon Keith moved into the street 35 years ago for the tranquillity and natural beauty of the area, raising a family and using the foreshore as an extension of their backyard.

“There is no place for a helicopter here,” said Elena, secretary of Quiet Sky Waitematā, a group set up to oppose private helicopters in residential Auckland.

Elena Keith at the hearing for the proposed helipad.

“The noise pollution would reduce the quality of life in our community. It doesn’t benefit our neighbourhood in any way. It doesn’t increase the amenity values and it doesn’t provide any economic benefit…it’s a gross inequity,” Elena said.

Just two doors away from Williams and Mowbray’s home, Julie Cato got a big shock after moving into the “peaceful and quiet street” last November.

She objects to the plan “in its entirety”, saying the noise from helicopters will be intrusive, disturbing and impacting on frequent stays from young grandchildren, working from home in sight of choppers, rotors throwing up dust and debris into the swimming pool and spa pool, and exercising, walking dogs and water sports on the foreshore.

“I’m dismayed to think that our neighbourhood will be subject to such a disturbance,” Cato said.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray's home is on a headland in the Waitematā Harbour. Photo / Alex Burton

On the second day of a four-day hearing before three planning commissioners, submitters for and against the plans by Williams, a former All Black, and Mowbray, one of New Zealand’s richest businesswomen, gave evidence.

The couple’s plan has drawn 1400 submissions, of which more than 1300 were opposed.

A breakdown of the submissions found three main ecological and environmental impacts: nuisance, disruption and effects on Westmere residents and visitors.

One nearby neighbour, Matthew Lambert, said it had been a transparent process, the applicants had addressed community concerns and modified their plans, which complied with the Auckland Unitary Plan.

“I am satisfied if it is successful, this application will cover the couple’s operational needs against the community’s environmental and social needs,” he said.

Another supporter, Andrew Haslett, said the proposal met all the required standards, and with four similar helipads already approved along the coastline, there was no precedent preventing this one from proceeding.

“Every concern has been addressed, every environmental safeguard has been put in place, and the applicants have gone above and beyond to mitigate every potential impact,” Haslett said.

Craig Potten, chair of Forest and Bird Nelson branch, said estuaries like the one in the application were not a pretty story, with shore birds, except gannets, declining yearly.

A few helicopter flights would not have a huge impact, but the cumulative impact of things like helicopters, predators, changes to habitat, and feeding led to a decline in bird numbers, he said.

“We have to speak for those that can’t speak, which is the birds. Any disturbance that is an increase in the degree to which they are roosting or in their feeding situation will have a negative impact.

“I’m not a bird, nor can I hear through their ears, but it is visible that birds will fly in the air when disturbed by noise,” said Potten.

Sea birds on the headland where Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray have their home.

A lawyer for the couple, Chris Simmons, yesterday said the application is for no more than two take-off and landing flights a day, up to 10 flights per month, occurring within a two-hour window on either side of low tide when birds are out feeding.

St Marys Bay resident Helen Geary, who said her family was subjected to helicopter traffic up and down the harbour, said council planners had assessed the application as a non-complying activity that should be declined.

“Setting a precedent is the elephant in the room here,” she said.

Last month, Auckland Council came out against the proposal.

In a 356-page report, council planner Adonica Giborees said the helipad would adversely affect ecological values, trees, character and amenity, and recreational activities.

