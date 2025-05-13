Another supporter, Andrew Haslett, said the proposal met all the required standards, and with four similar helipads already approved along the coastline, there was no precedent preventing this one from proceeding.

He said helicopters were often thought of as loud, largely due to the noise from commercial helicopters such as those used by police and emergency services. But private helicopters like the one planned to be used by the applicants were engineered with noise reduction in mind.

“Every concern has been addressed, every environmental safeguard has been put in place, and the applicants have gone above and beyond to mitigate every potential impact,” Haslett said.

Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams' home on a headland at Westmere.

A four-day hearing is being held at the Auckland Town Hall for the application, which has drawn 1400 submissions, of which more than 1300 were opposed.

A breakdown of the submissions found the three biggest themes were:

ecological and environmental impacts;

nuisance and disruption;

the effects on Westmere residents and visitors.

The hearing is before three commissioners, the chairman Kitt Littlejohn, David Hill and Dr Hilke Giles.

The first day of the hearing was taken up with the applicant’s lawyer and expert witnesses supporting the helipad.

A lawyer for the couple, Chris Simmons, yesterday said the application is for no more than two take-off and landing flights a day, up to 10 flights per month, occurring within a two-hour window on either side of low tide when birds are out feeding.

Last month, Auckland Council came out against the proposal.

In a 356-page report, council planner Adonica Giborees said the helipad would adversely affect ecological values, trees, character and amenity, and recreational activities.

