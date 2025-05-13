- Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray’s helipad plan has addressed community concerns, meeting Auckland Unitary Plan standards, say supporters.
- The application has drawn 1400 submissions, with more than 1300 opposed, citing ecological and disruption concerns.
- Auckland Council opposes the proposal, stating it would adversely affect ecological values and amenity.
Every concern has been met with Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray’s plan to operate helicopters at their waterfront mansion jutting into the Waitematā Harbour, a hearing heard today.
On the second day of a public hearing into the couple‘s application for a helipad, several submitters spoke in favour of the proposal.
One nearby neighbour, Matthew Lambert, said it had been a transparent process, the applicants had addressed community concerns and modified their plans, which complied with the Auckland Unitary Plan.
“I am satisfied if it is successful, this application will cover the couple‘s operational needs against the community’s environmental and social needs,” he said.