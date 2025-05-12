A hearing has started into plans to build a helipad at the Westmere beachside property of Anna Mowbray and husband Ali Williams.

Auckland Council opposed the proposal, citing ecological and environmental impacts, and recommended refusing consent.

Ali Williams and his wife Anna Mowbray only plan to operate helicopters at their $24 million mansion during a two-hour low tide window when birds are out feeding, a hearing heard today.

Williams, a former All Black, and Mowbray, one of New Zealand’s richest businesswomen, have plans for a helipad as part of the redevelopment of their 4530sq m Westmere property, which sits on a headland jutting into the Waitematā Harbour.

A four-day hearing has started at the Auckland Town Hall today into the application, which has drawn 1400 submissions, of which about 1300 were opposed.

A breakdown of the submissions found ecological and environmental impacts, nuisance and disruption, followed by the effects on Westmere residents and visitors, were the three biggest themes.