Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ex-All Black Ali Williams, wife Anna Mowbray plan to use helicopters only when birds feeding

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A hearing has started into plans to build a helipad at the Westmere beachside property of Anna Mowbray and husband Ali Williams.

A hearing has started into plans to build a helipad at the Westmere beachside property of Anna Mowbray and husband Ali Williams.

  • Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray plan to operate helicopters during a two-hour low tide window.
  • Their $24 million Westmere mansion redevelopment includes a helipad, drawing 1400 submissions, mostly opposed.
  • Auckland Council opposed the proposal, citing ecological and environmental impacts, and recommended refusing consent.

Ali Williams and his wife Anna Mowbray only plan to operate helicopters at their $24 million mansion during a two-hour low tide window when birds are out feeding, a hearing heard today.

Williams, a former All Black, and Mowbray, one of New Zealand’s richest businesswomen, have plans for a helipad as part of the redevelopment of their 4530sq m Westmere property, which sits on a headland jutting into the Waitematā Harbour.

A four-day hearing has started at the Auckland Town Hall today into the application, which has drawn 1400 submissions, of which about 1300 were opposed.

A breakdown of the submissions found ecological and environmental impacts, nuisance and disruption, followed by the effects on Westmere residents and visitors, were the three biggest themes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The hearing is being held before three commissioners, the chairman Kitt Littlejohn, David Hill, and Dr Hilke Giles.

A lawyer for the couple, Chris Simmons, said the application is for no more than two take-off and landing flights a day, up to 10 flights per month, occurring within a two-hour window on either side of low tide when birds are out feeding.

No physical works are proposed because all flights would land on grass, he said.

Simmons said it was his view that the concerns of submitters are overstated or misunderstood the application, saying community groups have a role to play, but are not representative of the view of the entire community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last month, Auckland Council came out against the proposal.

In a 356-page report, council planner Adonica Giborees said the helipad would adversely affect ecological values, trees, character and amenity, and recreational activities.

“I recommend…resource consent is refused to the application to use a residential site for the take-off and landing of helicopters,” she said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand