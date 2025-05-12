- Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray plan to operate helicopters during a two-hour low tide window.
- Their $24 million Westmere mansion redevelopment includes a helipad, drawing 1400 submissions, mostly opposed.
- Auckland Council opposed the proposal, citing ecological and environmental impacts, and recommended refusing consent.
Ali Williams and his wife Anna Mowbray only plan to operate helicopters at their $24 million mansion during a two-hour low tide window when birds are out feeding, a hearing heard today.
Williams, a former All Black, and Mowbray, one of New Zealand’s richest businesswomen, have plans for a helipad as part of the redevelopment of their 4530sq m Westmere property, which sits on a headland jutting into the Waitematā Harbour.
A four-day hearing has started at the Auckland Town Hall today into the application, which has drawn 1400 submissions, of which about 1300 were opposed.
A breakdown of the submissions found ecological and environmental impacts, nuisance and disruption, followed by the effects on Westmere residents and visitors, were the three biggest themes.