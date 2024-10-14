The plans include a helicopter landing and takeoff pad on the almost half-hectare Westmere site of 4530sq m on coastal headland that juts into a coastal marine area.

The commissioner’s decision was welcomed today as a “major step forward and a major step in the right direction” by Quiet Sky Waitemata, a group formed to oppose the use of private helicopters in residential areas.

Secretary Elena Keith said the commissioner’s decision is an opportunity for Williams and Mowbray to recognise the incredible environment they live in and consider withdrawing their application.

In May, Consultants Bioresearchers, on behalf of the couple, performed 16 surveys quarterly for a year about the habitat of bird life and the effects of helicopters on those, which concluded they won’t bother residents much or disturb bird life.

Farnsworth disagreed, saying the proposed take-off and landing by helicopters would exceed the noise standards at four neighbouring properties, noting the proposed location is 10 to 15 metres further south than appears to have been assessed in the applicant’s acoustic report.

He cited several issues with bird life during emergency flights, light and noise from helicopters, and how these could affect roosting and sleeping.

“While the noise events from the helicopter operations may be short and only up to four times a day, the impacts of noise on wildlife would be continuous rather than isolated events, and this continuous disturbance could be to a whole area becoming inhospitable to some species,” the commissioner said.

Farnsworth said it was unclear how the helicopter operations would impact the health and longevity of pohutukawa trees on both sides of the cliff, and new trees along the coast.

“The damage to or demise of trees has the potential to result in a significant consequential adverse effect on character and amenity values of the surrounding coastal area,” he said.

The rich-lister couple’s plans have upset residents and raised environmental concerns.

In 2021, the couple spent $24m buying the property at Rawene Ave, previously owned by film director Andrew Adamson, with plans to demolish it and replace it with a three-level home with an underground basement.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray regularly feature in the Herald's celebrity pages.

Mowbray, a regular in the Herald’s celebrity pages, including a story this month about a birthday party for a year-old recruitment app at her Westemere home, told the Herald in 2021: “I really don’t want to be making any public comment about what is actually our private family home.”

The Herald is seeking comment from the couple about the application being publicly notified.

Keith said there was strong opposition to the helipad from the Westmere and wider community in Coxs Bay and Herne Bay, and a concern the application could set a precedent.

“There is also a growing awareness of the delicate nature of the ecosystem on the foreshore, and more data emerging about birds in the area.

“To our surprise and delight there are quite a significant number of endangered species that use it as a safe haven. The thought the birds would go without a voice is really concerning,” she said.

