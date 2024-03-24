Voyager 2023 media awards
How Anna Mowbray chose her AI partner for jobs startup app Zeil, the ‘Tinder for recruitment’

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
“My goal behind this project is to build another unicorn from New Zealand," Zeil founder Anna Mowbray on her recruitment startup's partnership with Google. Video / Carson Bluck

Anna Mowbray staged something of an AI beauty contest as she prepared to launch her latest project - Zeil, a Gen Z-friendly app pitched as the “Tinder for recruitment”.

The entrepreneur assessed AI platforms and

