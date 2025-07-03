The fact that, of the 611,895 dwellings in Auckland, 99.98% don’t require a helicopter is thus seen as a failing of the Unitary Plan, rather than a recognition that increased wealth and development of technology have moved faster than our planning legislation.

None of us is surprised by that, but should it mean that decisions are made that set a determining precedent rather than taking a cautionary path while legislation is determined through a due legal and planning consultative process? One couple’s wish to commute by helicopter from their house is hardly keeping the wheels of the nation’s industry turning and necessitates a very narrow interpretation of the Resource Management Act, hobbled by the Auckland Unitary Plan, which does not adequately control the adverse effects of helicopter flights in the city’s urban residential areas.

The hearing panel determined in its report that the “use of helicopters for property access is an activity inherently associated with residential land use … provided it can comply with applicable standards” – the only relevant standard being for noise levels aggregated over a seven-day assessment period. It was previously a 24-hour period.

Such a loose interpretation of the rules has already led to residents on Waiheke and Aotea/Great Barrier Island feeling under attack from above by helicopter noise during summer.

The problem with this latest ruling, as Urban Auckland sees it, is that determining helicopters to be a form of transport for residents opens the door to them being used in urban housing areas with very few regulations and controls attached, and the burden of proof for contravention and policing is put on beleaguered neighbours. Is this good planning law?

Under current legislation, the granting of a helicopter use resource consent is forever. It cannot be revoked, so this ruling sets a precedent, opening the door wide for other applicants. It flies in the face of Auckland Council’s staff planning report and the wishes of the local board, both of whom wanted the application refused.

Sydney and Melbourne have already been through this. They do not allow helicopters in urban residential areas, except where Fly Neighbourly Agreements have been worked out with residents.

Aerial transport, like AI and the internet, is a relatively recent intervention in our lives. In this case, it will affect more than just humans in how we use the amenities provided by our harbours. The infrequent singular event may be relatively inconsequential, but the singular setting a precedent means the cumulative will affect us all. How do we optimise the balance between amenity and utility as our city intensifies?

We would have hoped that the hearing panel had recognised this wider responsibility and had taken a status quo response until the upcoming review of the Unitary Plan was completed.