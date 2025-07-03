Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Mowbray helicopter decision opens the door in an area with few regulations - Julie Stout

By Julie Stout, former chair of Urban Auckland
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Westmere home that ex-All Black Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray want to rebuild with a helicopter pad. Photo / File

Opinion by Julie Stout, former chair of Urban Auckland

THE FACTS

  • A Westmere home received approval for a helicopter landing pad, despite significant local opposition.
  • The decision was based on a restricted discretionary application, focusing mainly on noise level compliance.
  • The ruling sets a precedent, allowing helicopters in urban areas with minimal regulations and controls.

The granting of landing and take-off rights for a helicopter landing pad at a Westmere home this week certainly rocks one’s faith in the resource consent hearing process.

The application site sits right beside an important feeding and roosting area for wading birds, many endangered species, and a

