Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak in Auckland following his Government’s barrage of law and order announcements.

Luxon is expected to front media about 12.45pm following an engagement with St John.

A livestream can be found at the top of the article.

One of the first law and order announcements of the week was proposing longer prison sentences for people who assault first responders, such as paramedics, firefighters and prison officers.

The changes would create a new offence for assaulting an on-duty first responder or prison officer. The maximum sentences for assaulting with intent to injure, or injuring with intent to injure, would be increased by two years.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith described violence against first responders and prison officers as “heinous”.

“Where others may flee, first responders and prison officers run towards danger to help those who need urgent assistance,” Goldsmith said.

“Assaulting them puts multiple lives at risk, so there must be greater consequences for these heinous acts of violence. Our hardworking police officers, firefighters, paramedics and prison officers deserve better.”

The proposed changes include:

Assaulting a first responder or prison officer to have a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment. This expands an existing provision on assaulting police to cover all first responders and prison officers.

This expands an existing provision on assaulting police to cover all first responders and prison officers. Assaulting a first responder or prison officer with intent to injure will have a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment . This is a two-year increase in penalty from the standard offence.

. This is a two-year increase in penalty from the standard offence. Injuring a first responder or prison officer with intent to injure will have a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and will be added to Three Strikes. This is also a two-year increase in penalty from the standard offence.

Goldsmith, along with other ministers from NZ First and Act, announced several more measures aimed at increasing punishments for those committing offences, particularly retail crime.

They included specific coward punch offences, strengthening trespass laws and introducing a new fines regime for shoplifters.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.