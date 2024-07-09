Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland bus assault: Woman appears in Manukau District Court over brutal attack on teen

Katie Harris
By
2 mins to read
In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Wellington rugby club's liquor licence challenge, trackless trams and France's uncertain political landscape. Video / NZ Herald

The woman police allege is behind a brutal bus attack that left a teen boy with facial injuries and missing teeth has appeared in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested yesterday and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp said police will allege this was a “hate-motivated” crime.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

Judge David McNaughton remanded the woman in custody by consent without plea until her next appearance on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She is seeking name suppression, which will be addressed in the hearing.

The Chinese-New Zealand schoolboy was allegedly randomly attacked by the woman on an Auckland bus about 9am on June 28.

The woman started yelling racial slurs at the boy before attacking him with a metal rod, unprovoked, he claimed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
National MPs Simeon Brown and Nancy Lu meet the 16-year-old schoolboy, Jason, who was attacked on an Auckland bus. Photo / Michael Craig
National MPs Simeon Brown and Nancy Lu meet the 16-year-old schoolboy, Jason, who was attacked on an Auckland bus. Photo / Michael Craig

He lost three teeth and had two more damaged in the attack.

“I was taking the bus to Panmure, and just past Pakuranga Plaza, a woman started verbally abusing me and then immediately started to physically abuse me,” the schoolboy told the Herald.

“I was just listening to music, scrolling my phone, and then it happened. She just stood up and hit me.”

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand