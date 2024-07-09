In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Wellington rugby club's liquor licence challenge, trackless trams and France's uncertain political landscape. Video / NZ Herald

The woman police allege is behind a brutal bus attack that left a teen boy with facial injuries and missing teeth has appeared in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested yesterday and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp said police will allege this was a “hate-motivated” crime.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

Judge David McNaughton remanded the woman in custody by consent without plea until her next appearance on Monday.