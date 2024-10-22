Every parent already knows this basic reality from balancing a budget in tough economic times. Gymnastics, ballet and football subs are more likely to get the chop over mathematics tutoringor a weekly trip to the supermarket.
There’s no doubt sport is an important social and cultural pastime with significant health and wellbeing benefits, but it is by no means essential to human existence.
After a fantastic weekend for Kiwi competitors abroad, attention has swiftly tacked into the business of who should pay for all manner of things, including hosting the America’s Cup.
Helen Clark was among the thousands of Kiwis who trekked to Barcelona for what sounded like one hell of a party.
Even if we could defy the odds and turn a profit, and even if we could trust the projections being bandied about, surely everybody living in this country right now realises such investments are nowhere near the top of our priority list?
Last-equal, I should qualify, next to Hungary. Add to this our global under-achievement in education and spats over which South Island city is more deserving of a hospital and you have yourself what I would have thought was a pretty clear-cut case for not funding a boat race.
This is not to say I’m not incredibly proud and stoked for the team and the sport, but if we’re going to build infrastructure in this country, then let’s go for hospital beds over yacht berths.
I would just ask a couple of simple questions before this debate goes any further. Would this money be better spent elsewhere? Did we turn a profit last time? Can we trust the agency tasked with projecting potential benefits? What’s so wrong with watching the boats sail in Saudi Arabia?
Much like the brands that sponsor sailing teams and competitions – think Prada and Louis Vuitton – sport is a luxury on a long shopping list of far more essential items.